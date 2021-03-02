OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch later this month. Everything the company has confirmed so far is that it will announce something “new” on March 8. We expect the smartphone manufacturer to officially reveal the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series on March 8. The series is expected to include the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and lastly, the OnePlus 9R or the OnePlus 9E. The flagship smartphone has now been teased on Amazon.in. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch India launch date could be revealed on March 8

OnePlus smartphones have always been exclusive to Amazon in India and it seems the same partnership will be followed for the upcoming OnePlus 9 series as well. The teaser posted on the e-commerce platform doesn’t reveal much details about the upcoming smartphones, it only mentions “something new is on the horizon”. In fact, the teaser hasn’t officially confirmed the coming of the OnePlus 9 series smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 50MP sensor, revamped camera app

OnePlus smartwatch coming?

Alongside the smartphone series, the Chinese manufacturer is also expected to launch a smartwatch. But this seems unlikely given the brand has a record to launch one product at a time. OnePlus’ Pete Lau previously confirmed in several interviews that the smartwatch is in the works but the release date hasn’t been revealed yet. We believe that the brand would not launch smartphones and smartwatch at the same event. Also Read - Upcoming Smartphones to launch in March 2021: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Realme GT 5G, OnePlus 9, and more:

The company entered the fitness industry earlier this year with the launch of the OnePlus Band, the first ever fitness band from the brand. The OnePlus Band was a decent product but in my opinion, as I used it for some weeks, it could have been better to compete with the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5. The price of the OnePlus Band is set at Rs 2,499. One of the key highlights of this fitness band is blood oxygen monitoring support, AMOLED display, among others.

Coming to smartphones, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro could be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB RAM. Camera is also where the OnePlus phones could shine. The star of the March event could be the OnePlus 9R or the OnePlus 9E, which is said to be the most affordable smartphone in the series. This one is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 700 series chipset.