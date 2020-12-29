As 2020 comes to a close Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship device the OnePlus 9 next year and a recent report has claimed that the smartphone will come with a flat display and support for fast wireless charging out-of-the-box. Also Read - OnePlus 9 borrows from OnePlus 8 Pro a lot, hints latest leak

Since we here at BGR.in are smartphones lovers, we make sure we keep a close eye on what buzzing in the smartphone world, in this case, the OnePlus 9 updates. So, here's what we feel the smartphone will offer in 2021.

OnePlus 9 rumored specifications

Many of the OnePlus 9 features are expected to be reminiscent of its predecessor the OnePlus 8 Pro. It is expected the new OnePlus 9 will come with a 4,500mAh battery pack as opposed to 4,300mAh battery on the Pro. As per an XDA Developers report, it will also pack 65W fast charging technology.

No doubts that the upcoming series is set to carry the OnePlus 9 moniker with a possibility of a Pro variant being added to the lineup. Rumors have surfaced online that the company is also looking to launch a budget smartphone alongside the flagship devices dubbed the OnePlus 9 Lite.

There isn’t an iota of doubt that the 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, however, the more affordable OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.

The handset may ship with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.

What about the design and display?

In terms of display and size, the OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. A reason that company might not go with the QHD display is that it wants to save up some extra battery.

The smartphone series is also expected to come with a flat display this time around rather a rounded one.

The Lite version is expected to borrow a lot of features and specifications from the recently launched 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the 8T. Bundled with this, the OnePlus 9 Lite could also get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support, reports Android Central.

Not a lot is known about the design that the flagship series will sport but it is believed that it will sport subtle cosmetic changes.