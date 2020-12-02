comscore Did OnePlus just confirm the OnePlus 9 with Snapdragon 888? | BGR India
OnePlus confirms a Snapdragon 888 smartphone: Is it the OnePlus 9?

OnePlus has confirmed to bring a Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone in the first half of 2021. Rumours hint it could be the OnePlus 9.

Several brands like Realme, Xiaomi, among others have confirmed that they are working on smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The next in the line is OnePlus. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also confirmed to bring a Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone as early as the first half of 2021. Also Read - OnePlus India partners American Express for cashback deals, EMI offers and more

“We believe that the technological innovation of this flagship platform in 5G, games, camera, and other aspects will contribute to the high-end flagship to be launched by OnePlus in (the) first half of next year,” an executive says in an official video posted by OnePlus on the Snapdragon Tech Summit website. Also Read - This is the Realme Race smartphone with Snapdragon 888

So, which OnePlus smartphone is the company talking about here? Well, if rumours are considered it could be the OnePlus 9 series including the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Several rumours suggest that OnePlus could launch its next flagship series dubbed OnePlus 9 series in the month of March. Also Read - Realme announces Race smartphone with Snapdragon 888 chipset

Leaks and rumours about the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have been making rounds on the internet for some time now. In fact, the latest leak has revealed the complete design of the OnePlus 9 smartphones. The OnePlus 9 is said to be a toned down version of the OnePlus 9 Pro. The leak had revealed that the OnePlus 9 Pro design will be more like the OnePlus 7 and OnePus 8 and not like the OnePlus 8 Pro or any of the Pro models.

OnePlus isn’t the only one working with Qualcomm to launch a Snapdragon 888 processor powered smartphone. Realme has also confirmed that it is working with the chipmaker on a Snapdragon 888 powered smartphone codenamed Race. The company hasn’t revealed the launch date of the flagship smartphone. Rumours suggest that the phone could belong to either Realme X or the upcoming Ace series.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that Mi 11 is in the works and will launch with the flagship processor from Qualcomm. The company has confirmed that it will be one of the first smartphone brands to bring an SD888 powered smartphone. Meanwhile, Samsung is also gearing up to bring the Galaxy S21 series including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra with the Snapdragon 88 processor.

  Published Date: December 2, 2020 6:18 PM IST

