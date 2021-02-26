OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9R: Which will launch in March alongside OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro?

OnePlus is expected to launch the upcoming flagship OnePlus 9 series next month. The company, however, is yet to officially release the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series. Under this series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is tipped to launch three models including the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the third device, rumoured to be the OnePlus 9E. Also Read - Asus ROG 5 to OnePlus 9 Pro: Top 5 Upcoming Gaming Smartphones coming soon

A new leak tells a different story now. A leak coming from a renowned tipster Evan Blass now suggests that the third phone in the lineup could be the OnePlus 9R. Also Read - OnePlus Nord sees limited availability: Will OnePlus 9E replace it in 2021?

What is OnePlus 9R?

That’s right. Blass shut past rumours and said that OnePlus could actually call the long-time rumoured OnePlus 9E, the OnePlus 9R. Blass took to the microblogging site Twitter to reveal details of the upcoming OnePlus 9R and said, “Goodbye, OnePlus 9E/SE/Lite”. We are currently unsure of what ‘R’ stands for there. But we do know that this could be a cheaper model of the three under the series. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets another Android 10-based stable update as wait for Android 11 continues

Past leaks, one coming from Android Central, revealed that the OnePlus phone in question will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The other two phones under the series, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, are tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which also powers the just launched Redmi K40 Pro.

Rumours have also revealed that the third OnePlus phone under the OnePlus 9 series will come packed with a a 6.5-inch 1080p 90Hz display, a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5,000mAh battery, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There should be more storage options as well but we don’t have specific details about them yet.

The pricing could be competitive. The OnePlus 9R is rumoured to be priced much lower than the OnePlus 9 smartphone. Reliable tipster Max Jambor previously revealed that the OnePlus 9R will be priced around $600 while the OnePlus 9 will carry a price tag of $800.

OnePlus 9 series launch

The smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal details about the OnePlus 9 launch. Rumours suggest that the series consisting of three devices could launch in March and release a month later in April.

Notably, this is the very first time that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is preparing to bring three models under its flagship series. Until last year, the brand release only two devices under the flagship series.