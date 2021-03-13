comscore OnePlus 9E to launch on March 23, hints BIS site and OnePlus teaser
News

OnePlus 9E to launch on March 23: BIS listing, OnePlus teaser hints

Mobiles

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 9 series (comprising the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9E) via an online event scheduled to take place on March 23.

oneplus 9e leaked

Image: OnePlus/Twitter

OnePlus will be soon launching the highly-anticipated OnePlus 9 series on March 23. Amidst the various rumours and leaks, we are subjected to every other day, the latest information hints at the arrival of the third OnePlus 9 phone. Also Read - OnePlus Watch to launch on March 23 alongside OnePlus 9 series

While past leaks have always hinted at a third OnePlus 9 phone, the recent BIS listing seemingly confirms the existence of the OnePlus 9E, which will be a ‘lighter’ version of the OnePlus 9. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Android 11 update paused after several bug reports

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9E appear on BIS

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9E have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model numbers LE2121 and LE2101, respectively. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro first look revealed in official teaser video: Four rear cameras, curved back design

With this, there are high chances that the OnePlus 9E (aka OnePlus 9R or OnePlus 9 Lite) will make its entry alongside the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Besides this, OnePlus’ Twitter handle has also dropped in an image of the OnePlus 9 series. By the look of it, the phone in the picture is most probably the OnePlus 9E.

While we lack concrete details on the smartphone, past rumours hint at the phone being a mid-ranger, as opposed to the other two high-end phones.

It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chip, get dual rear cameras, be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, and probably sport a 90Hz display.

The OnePlus 9E price in India could be somewhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000. But, we don’t have an official word on this yet.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro expected features, specs, price

As for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, both devices will be the new OnePlus flagships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a QHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Both devices are banking high on the cameras and will come with major camera improvements, owing to OnePlus’ collaboration with Hasselblad for the devices’ camera sensors.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to come with quad rear cameras with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50-megapixel SonyIMX766 ultra-wide camera, a possible macro lens, and a depth sensor. The OnePlus 9 might get 48-megapixel triple rear cameras.

Other details include support for 65W fast charging, wireless charging, water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and more. But, we don’t if the vanilla model will also get wireless charging and water resistance.

While pricing details remain unknown, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are likely to fall under Rs 70,000.

In addition to this, OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus Watch, its first-ever smartwatch, along with the new flagships.

Published Date: March 13, 2021 2:09 PM IST
  • Published Date: March 13, 2021 2:09 PM IST

