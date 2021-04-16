OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings improved haptics for gaming: Check details

OnePlus 9R, the company’s new gaming phone has just received its first OxygenOS update. The latest OxygenOS update with build version 11.2.1.1 brings a host of improvements to the system and gallery. In addition, the firmware update brings several bug fixes and improved haptics for a better gaming experience. Also Read - OnePlus 9R sale begins for everyone in India today: Where to buy, top features, and launch offers
Notably, the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 for the OnePlus 9R is rolled out via an OTA update, which means the update will reach a limited number of users for now. A broader rollout will begin in a few days, OnePlus says. Here is the complete changelog of the OnePlus 9R’s latest firmware update. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R first sale in India today: Check discount offers, price and more
OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update complete changelog
System
- Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience
- Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile
- Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards
- Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge
- General bug fixes
Gallery
- Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures
Clock
- Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones
Network
- Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance
To recall, the OnePlus 9R first sale in India went live this week on April 14. The phone was launched for a price starting at Rs 39,999 for the 8G RAM and 128GB storage variant. The high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes for a price of Rs 43,999. The phone equips a Snapdragon 870 processor which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs OxygenOS 11 based Android 11. On the camera front, the OnePlus 9R 5G offers a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup that comprises of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with Warp Charge 65W fast charging support.
