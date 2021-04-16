OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings improved haptics for gaming: Check details

OnePlus 9R, the company’s new gaming phone has just received its first OxygenOS update. The latest OxygenOS update with build version 11.2.1.1 brings a host of improvements to the system and gallery. In addition, the firmware update brings several bug fixes and improved haptics for a better gaming experience. Also Read - OnePlus 9R sale begins for everyone in India today: Where to buy, top features, and launch offers

Notably, the OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 for the OnePlus 9R is rolled out via an OTA update, which means the update will reach a limited number of users for now. A broader rollout will begin in a few days, OnePlus says. Here is the complete changelog of the OnePlus 9R’s latest firmware update. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R first sale in India today: Check discount offers, price and more

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update complete changelog

System Also Read - OnePlus 9R review: Reasonable and easy to recommend

Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience

Improved charging stability

Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile

Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards

Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge

General bug fixes

Gallery

Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

Clock

Clock Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones

Network

Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance

To recall, the OnePlus 9R first sale in India went live this week on April 14. The phone was launched for a price starting at Rs 39,999 for the 8G RAM and 128GB storage variant. The high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes for a price of Rs 43,999. The phone equips a Snapdragon 870 processor which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs OxygenOS 11 based Android 11. On the camera front, the OnePlus 9R 5G offers a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup that comprises of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and comes with Warp Charge 65W fast charging support.