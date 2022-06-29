OnePlus has started rolling out the first Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 beta update for OnePlus 9RT users in India. As per the OnePlus Community Forum, users need to be on Android 11’s A.08 build. It introduces a few new features along with June 2022 Android Security Patch. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T to go on sale starting July 5 in India, other products to launch as well

One of the few highlights of the new Android 12-based update includes optimized desktop icons, three adjustable dark modes, a Work-Life Balance feature and so on.

Here's the detailed changelog:

Key updates

New design Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Performance Newly added Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly Newly added a chart to display your battery usage Optimized the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience

Dark mode Newly supported three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

Work Life Balance Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings Supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment

Games Optimized the gaming experience in team fight scenes Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer

Camera Optimized the display of camera modes on the menu bar Optimized the experience of zooming in or out when shooting videos with rear camera

Accessibility Newly added visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions Newly supported more system apps in TalkBack, including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general



Users need to make sure that their phone’s battery level is more than 30 percent and a minimum of 4GB storage space if available.