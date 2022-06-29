OnePlus has started rolling out the first Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 beta update for OnePlus 9RT users in India. As per the OnePlus Community Forum, users need to be on Android 11’s A.08 build. It introduces a few new features along with June 2022 Android Security Patch. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T to go on sale starting July 5 in India, other products to launch as well
One of the few highlights of the new Android 12-based update includes optimized desktop icons, three adjustable dark modes, a Work-Life Balance feature and so on.
Here's the detailed changelog:
Key updates
- New design
- Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
- Performance
- Newly added Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly
- Newly added a chart to display your battery usage
- Optimized the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience
- Dark mode
- Newly supported three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- Shelf
- Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
- Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
- Work Life Balance
- Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- Supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- Gallery
- Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
- Canvas AOD
- Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
- Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
- Games
- Optimized the gaming experience in team fight scenes
- Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
- Camera
- Optimized the display of camera modes on the menu bar
- Optimized the experience of zooming in or out when shooting videos with rear camera
- Accessibility
- Newly added visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions
- Newly supported more system apps in TalkBack, including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar
- Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general
Users need to make sure that their phone’s battery level is more than 30 percent and a minimum of 4GB storage space if available.