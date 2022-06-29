comscore Oneplus releases first Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 beta update for OnePlus 9RT users
OnePlus 9RT receives first Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 beta update in India

One of the few highlights of the new Android 12-based update includes optimized desktop icons, three adjustable dark modes, a Work-Life Balance feature and so on. 

OnePlus-9RT-Performance

OnePlus has started rolling out the first Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 beta update for OnePlus 9RT users in India. As per the OnePlus Community Forum, users need to be on Android 11’s A.08 build. It introduces a few new features along with June 2022 Android Security Patch. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T to go on sale starting July 5 in India, other products to launch as well

One of the few highlights of the new Android 12-based update includes optimized desktop icons, three adjustable dark modes, a Work-Life Balance feature and so on. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Watch is now being tested in India: Report

Here’s the detailed changelog: Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T 5G listed on Amazon website, hints at imminent launch

Key updates

  • New design
    • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
  • Performance
    • Newly added Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quickly
    • Newly added a chart to display your battery usage
    • Optimized the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience
  • Dark mode
    • Newly supported three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
  • Shelf
    • Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
    • Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
    • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
    • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
  • Work Life Balance
    • Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
    • Supported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
  • Gallery
    • Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
  • Canvas AOD
    • Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
    • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
  • Games
    • Optimized the gaming experience in team fight scenes
    • Newly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
  • Camera
    • Optimized the display of camera modes on the menu bar
    • Optimized the experience of zooming in or out when shooting videos with rear camera
  • Accessibility
    • Newly added visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functions
    • Newly supported more system apps in TalkBack, including Photos, Phone, Mail, and Calendar
    • Optimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general

Users need to make sure that their phone’s battery level is more than 30 percent and a minimum of 4GB storage space if available.

  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 4:57 PM IST

