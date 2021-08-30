OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website

OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India and China in the month of October. While the company is yet to confirm the OnePlus 9RT, several rumours and leaks have revealed the compete specifications as well as the pricing. The official launch date has not been revealed yet, but the BIS website hints at the imminent launch of the OnePlus smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more

The alleged OnePlus 9RT has now been spotted on BIS website, which hints at the imminent India launch of the smartphone. The listing shows the upcoming OnePlus smartphone with model number MT2111, wherein "21" refers to the launch year.

The Chinese smartphone has already launched several devices this year including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord CE and Nord 2. The only smartphone that the manufacturer is expected to launch this year for Indian consumes is said to be the OnePlus 9TR.

OnePlus 9RT specifications, price in India

Ahead of the launch, a lot have been revealed about the OnePlus 9RT including the compete specifications sheet. As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9RT is tipped to be an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R, which launched in India earlier this year.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to come packed with a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the phone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

On the camera front, the phone is expected to include a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone is expected to include a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 9RT 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is tipped to be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly around Rs 34,400) while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly around Rs 37,900).