comscore OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website
News

OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website

News

OnePlus 9RT India launch: The alleged OnePlus 9RT has now been spotted on BIS website, which hints at the imminent India launch of the smartphone. Check specs, launch timeline, price and more.

OnePlus 9RT

Representative image

OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India and China in the month of October. While the company is yet to confirm the OnePlus 9RT, several rumours and leaks have revealed the compete specifications as well as the pricing. The official launch date has not been revealed yet, but the BIS website hints at the imminent launch of the OnePlus smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more

The alleged OnePlus 9RT has now been spotted on BIS website, which hints at the imminent India launch of the smartphone. The listing shows the upcoming OnePlus smartphone with model number MT2111, wherein “21” refers to the launch year. Also Read - Good news for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India

The Chinese smartphone has already launched several devices this year including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord CE and Nord 2. The only smartphone that the manufacturer is expected to launch this year for Indian consumes is said to be the OnePlus 9TR. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods colour option goes on sale today via Amazon: Price, offers

OnePlus 9RT specifications, price in India

Ahead of the launch, a lot have been revealed about the OnePlus 9RT including the compete specifications sheet. As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9RT is tipped to be an upgraded version of the OnePlus 9R, which launched in India earlier this year.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is expected to come packed with a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the phone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

On the camera front, the phone is expected to include a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the phone is expected to include a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 9RT 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is tipped to be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly around Rs 34,400) while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly around Rs 37,900).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 30, 2021 3:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website
News
OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website
Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Laptops

Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

Free Fire Max pre-registrations live in India: How to pre-register, in-game rewards and more

Gaming

Free Fire Max pre-registrations live in India: How to pre-register, in-game rewards and more

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Photo Gallery

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Photo Gallery

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website

Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Mi Band 6 first impression: Impressive features for the affordable price tag

OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 first impressions: The flip for the masses

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website

News

OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website
OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more

Features

OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more
Good news for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India

News

Good news for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India
OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods colour option goes on sale today via Amazon: Price, offers

Deals

OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods colour option goes on sale today via Amazon: Price, offers
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G की लॉन्च डेट कंफर्म, 1 सितंबर को होगा भारत में लॉन्च

Vivo ने पेटेंट कराया अनोखा स्मार्टफोन, फोन से कैमरा हो जाएगा अलग

BGMI में बैटल रॉयल गेम जीतने के लिए अपनाएं ये शानदार 5 टिप्स, रैंक बढ़ाने में भी मिलेगी मदद

Free Fire प्लेयर्स के बीच क्यों है इतना लोकप्रिय?, जानें इसके 5 खास कारण

Deal of the Day: आज Oppo के स्मार्टफोन समेत कई आइटम्स पर मिल रही छूट, जल्द खरीदें

Latest Videos

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review

Features

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review
Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview

Reviews

Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview
Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website
News
OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website
Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs

Laptops

Windows 11 minimum system requirements tweaked: Now include older PCs
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 30th August: Check full list of redeem codes to claim free rewards
Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Photo Gallery

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount
Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

Photo Gallery

Deal of the day 30th August: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 8GB + 128GB sells with Rs 1,500 flat discount

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers