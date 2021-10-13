OnePlus has finally unveiled the much-awaited OnePlus 9RT in China at a launch event today. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 7 GB RAM, a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65T Warp charge fast charging. The India launch date of the smartphone is yet to be announced. The newly launched smartphone is the successor of the OnePlus 9R that was launched in India earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 39,999. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Z2 with a 38-hour battery life, 11 mm driver and more launched in China

Also Read - OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 global launch today: Livestream link, specs, price and more

OnePlus 9RT pricing, availability

OnePlus 9RT comes in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,299 ( approx Rs 38,620), the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,499 ( approx Rs 40,460) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 44,500). Also Read - OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

It will be available in Black and Grey colour variants.

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT features a 6.55-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor, and offers up to 12 GB LPDDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone will run on Android 11 based ColorOS 12.

As for the camera, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies, it will come with a 16 MP punch-hole front camera placed at the top center of the display.

As for the battery, it is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65T Warp Charge.