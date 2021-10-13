OnePlus 9RT, the latest smartphone is set to debut globally today. Alongside the new smartphone, the Chinese brand will showcase its new OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earphones. The online event will commence at 7:30 PM local time (5:30 PM IST). OnePlus has confirmed a few aspects of its new smartphone. Here are the details on the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 live stream, confirmed specs, and other details. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 livestream details

OnePlus 9RT global launch event is scheduled today at 7:30 PM local time (5:30 PM IST). The launch event will be livestreamed via OnePlus’ official China website and Weibo account. As mentioned, the Chinese OEM will introduce its new audio product OnePlus Buds Z2 alongside. Also Read - Top 5 gaming phone deals under Rs 30,000 on Amazon

OnePlus 9RT specifications (confirmed)

OnePlus latest smartphone is confirmed to ship with the flagship Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The company also teased the new phone to have a five-dimensional heat dissipation structure design. Moreover, the OnePlus 9RT will have super-low latency for gaming, courtesy of a three Wi-Fi antenna system. As per the company, the new antenna system will reduce the average latency while throttling games by up to 38 percent. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT specifications look quite impressive, likely to be priced around Rs 25,000

OnePlus had previously revealed the phone to have a 600Hz touch sampling rate and up to 7GB of RAM expansion support. The premium OnePlus phone will use a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Other teasers confirm the phone to have a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. The device will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support a 65W fast charging solution.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

Besides the new smartphone, the smartphone maker shared insights on its new TWS earphones as well. OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus Buds Z2 will feature active noise cancellation (ANC) with up to 40dB noise reduction. The earphones will have a latency rate of 94 milliseconds which is relatively low compared to the previous iteration. The earbuds will have Bluetooth v5.2 support and 11mm drivers. The previous unit had a 10mm driver unit. For backup, OnePlus has claimed the new earbuds to deliver up to 38 hours of backup.