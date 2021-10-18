OnePlus 9RT was recently launched in China with a starting price of Yuan 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,620) for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device sports flagship specifications including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of RAM, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65T Warp charge fast charging.

OnePlus recently launched OnePlus 9RT in China at a starting price of CNY 3,299 ( approx Rs 38,620). As per a tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 9RT will be priced between Rs 40,000- Rs 44,000. He further hints that the said smartphone is likely to be priced around the OnePlus 8T, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 42,999. Also Read - Top 5 phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC: Asus ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7, OnePlus 9RT, more

The highlights of the smartphone include Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120 Hz AMOLED display and up to 12 GB RAM storage. Although there is no official launch date yet, the smartphone is expected to launch in India in November this year. Also Read - OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch launched at Rs 16,999: When and where to buy

Also Read - Top 5 Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

OnePlus 9RT specifications

OnePlus 9RT features a 6.55-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 600 Hz touch sampling rate. It offers a 1,080 x 2,400 pixels resolution and comes with support for HDR10+ and features sRGB and P3 color modes. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and offers up to 12 GB LPDDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The newly-launched OnePlus 9RT runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 12.

As for the camera, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The primary sensor of the OnePlus 9RT is the same as the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus Nord 2. It supports up to 4K video recording and hybrid focus. For selfies, it includes a 16-megapixel punch-hole front camera placed at the top center of the display. The selfie camera also supports electronic image stabilisation.

As for the battery, it is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65T Warp Charge. OnePlus 9RT also comes with dual stereo speakers, along with Dolby Atmos support. The smartphone measures 162.2×74.6×8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

In China, OnePlus 9RT comes in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,299 ( approx Rs 38,620), the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,499 ( approx Rs 40,460) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 44,500).