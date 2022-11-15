OnePlus has officially rolled out the stable Android 13 OS for the OnePlus 9RT. The update is reaching the Indian models and it brings several new features. Some notable ones include the Aquamorphic design, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, chat screenshot pixelation feature, and others. Also Read - Asus reveals Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones: Check details

It also adds some other privacy and security features. Let's take a look.

OnePlus 9RT gets Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13

OnePlus on its community forum confirmed that the OxygenOS 13 stable update is rolling out to Indian OnePlus 9RT users. The update will first arrive to those who participated in the Open Beta program and then to others.

If you are a 9RT user in India using the Open Beta, then you may get an update notification. If not, you can manually update by heading to Settings > Software update. The update is over 5GB and OnePlus recommends having at least 5.5GB of free storage space before updating.

Also, do keep your device’s battery above 30 percent before updating, albeit 50 percent is recommended.

OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) features for the OnePlus 9RT

The update is based on the latest Android 13 OS, which does bring several new features. Paired with OxygenOS 13, the update offers an Aquamorphic design. It brings smoother animations that look natural and vivid. It has a card-style UI with rounded corners.

The animation engine is now upgraded to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, which has a new behavior recognition feature that recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

The update adds efficiency to the system. The Always-On Display now shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery, depending on the apps. It also optimizes Screencast and earphone connectivity.

Bitmoji now has more AOD animations and the color palette and drawing tools for AOD have also been updated. One of the notable features that cater the privacy is also here. The chat screenshots will now be automatically pixelated to help with privacy. The update also brings Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to encrypt all private files.