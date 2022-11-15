comscore OnePlus 9RT gets stable Android 13 in India: See what's new
OnePlus 9RT receives Android 13 stable update in India: Check details

OnePlus has released the stable update of OxygenOS 13 based on the latest Android 13 OS. The update is being rolled out to the Indian units.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 9RT gets the stable Android 13 OS.
  • It is currently rolled out to Indian units and is sized over 5GB.
  • The update bring Aquamorphic design, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, and more.
OnePlus-9RT

OnePlus has officially rolled out the stable Android 13 OS for the OnePlus 9RT. The update is reaching the Indian models and it brings several new features. Some notable ones include the Aquamorphic design, Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, chat screenshot pixelation feature, and others. Also Read - Asus reveals Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones: Check details

It also adds some other privacy and security features. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 get stable One UI 5.0: See what's new

OnePlus 9RT gets Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13

OnePlus on its community forum confirmed that the OxygenOS 13 stable update is rolling out to Indian OnePlus 9RT users. The update will first arrive to those who participated in the Open Beta program and then to others. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top deals here

If you are a 9RT user in India using the Open Beta, then you may get an update notification. If not, you can manually update by heading to Settings > Software update. The update is over 5GB and OnePlus recommends having at least 5.5GB of free storage space before updating.

Also, do keep your device’s battery above 30 percent before updating, albeit 50 percent is recommended.

OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) features for the OnePlus 9RT

The update is based on the latest Android 13 OS, which does bring several new features. Paired with OxygenOS 13, the update offers an Aquamorphic design. It brings smoother animations that look natural and vivid. It has a card-style UI with rounded corners.

The animation engine is now upgraded to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, which has a new behavior recognition feature that recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

The update adds efficiency to the system. The Always-On Display now shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery, depending on the apps. It also optimizes Screencast and earphone connectivity.

Bitmoji now has more AOD animations and the color palette and drawing tools for AOD have also been updated. One of the notable features that cater the privacy is also here. The chat screenshots will now be automatically pixelated to help with privacy. The update also brings Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to encrypt all private files.

  • Published Date: November 15, 2022 12:56 PM IST
