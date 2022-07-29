comscore OnePlus 9RT starts receiving OxygenOS 12 update with revamped UI, improved performance
OnePlus 9RT starts receiving Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update

News

The Android 12 based update comes with a revamped interface including improved icons, texture and more, dark mode with three adjustable levels and more.

Untitled design - 2022-07-29T091803.786

OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for its OnePlus 9RT users. The update comes with a revamped interface including improved icons, texture and more, dark mode with three adjustable levels, improved work-life balance feature, updated Canva Always-On Display feature and more. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G to be the company's first smartphone to offer up to 16GB RAM

OnePlus 9RT starts receiving OxygenOS 12

Here is the OnePlus 9RT 5G changelog: Also Read - OnePlus 10T launch premiere to be held in Bengaluru, tickets cost Re 1

  • New design: Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
  • Performance: Newly added Quick launch, a feature that detects the apps you use frequently and pre-loads them so you can open them quicklyNewly added a chart to display your battery usageOptimized the auto brightness algorithm to adapt screen brightness to more scenes for a comfortable screen reading experience
  • Dark mode: Newly supported three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
  • Shelf: Newly added style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to readNewly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustmentNewly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc

    Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status

  • Work Life Balance: Newly added Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settingsSupported automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
  • Gallery: Newly supported switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
  • Canvas AOD: Newly added diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visualsNewly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
  • Games: Optimized the gaming experience in team fight scenesNewly added the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer
  • Camera: Optimized the display of camera modes on the menu barOptimized the experience of zooming in or out when shooting videos with rear camera
  • Accessibility: Newly added visuals to text instructions for an intuitive understanding of accessibility functionsNewly supported more system apps in TalkBack, including Photos, Phone, Mail, and CalendarOptimized categorization of functions by grouping them into vision, hearing, interactive actions, and general

OnePlus advises that users should install this update only when the battery level of their device is at least 30 percent and they have a minimum of 4GB storage space available on their handset. Also Read - OnePlus 10T camera details revealed officially with sample shots: Check here

OnePlus advises that users should install this update only when the battery level of their device is at least 30 percent and they have a minimum of 4GB storage space available on their handset.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2022 9:22 AM IST

