OnePlus 9T appears in leaks but don't expect a OnePlus 9T Pro

News

OnePlus 9T leaked for the first time but don't expect a 9T Pro

Mobiles

OnePlus is now expected to launch the OnePlus 9T in addition to the 9 and the 9 Pro that were launched a couple of months ago.

OnePlus 9 Pro header

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus recently made its 2021 flagship phones — the OnePlus 9 series — official. Now, as a mandatory ritual, the company will soon launch the ‘T’ version of the device, which has now started appearing in the rumour mill. Also Read - OnePlus might launch its own Cryptocurrency Wallet after Samsung, survey indicates

While there are some details on how the OnePlus 9T could be like, we certainly have some bad news on the OnePlus 9T Pro. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G design teased, Amazon quiz reveals RAM, storage and colours

OnePlus 9T leak hints at something nice

As per an unknown source on Weibo (via TechDroider), the OnePlus 9T Pro won’t be there. This doesn’t feel like a surprise as the company didn’t launch a OnePlus 8T Pro last year. Plus if you look back, it was only in 2019 when the company came up with a OnePlus 7T Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get big camera improvements with latest OxygenOS update

Hence, there are chances that OnePlus wants to stick to the cycle of launching just a single T variant of its flagships in the second half of this year and in the future too.

But, the good news is that the OnePlus 9T is expected to launch soon, that too, with an LTPO OLED display. It is suggested that the 9T will use the Samsung E4 Flexible display and come with support for a 120Hz variable refresh rate. This means that the refresh rate will change depending upon the content on the screen.

While this is like the OnePlus 9 Pro, there’s a difference. The 9T is expected to come with a Full HD+ screen resolution as opposed to the QHD+ screen we saw on the 9 Pro.

As for the other details, we don’t have access to any at the time of writing. But, we can expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform, Hasselblad-branded cameras, 65W fast charging, and the possibility of the same design as the other OnePlus 9 phones. There could be support for up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, Android 11, and more.

As for the price, it could most likely be priced similar to the OnePlus 9 and fall under Rs 50,000.

However, as these are just leaks, we need to wait for something more concrete to get an idea. Therefore, stay tuned for more details.

  Published Date: June 2, 2021 9:54 AM IST

