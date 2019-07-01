comscore OnePlus accidentally released weird notifications to OnePlus 7 Pro devices
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus accidentally released bizarre spam notification to OnePlus 7 Pro devices
News

OnePlus accidentally released bizarre spam notification to OnePlus 7 Pro devices

News

A few OnePlus 7 Pro users reported that they are receiving bizarre spam notifications. OnePlus has confirmed that it was an error originating from a test. 

  • Updated: July 1, 2019 6:45 PM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (2)

A bunch of OnePlus 7 Pro users reported on Twitter that they are receiving weird notifications. Users expressed their concerns over a weird series of messages, and thought that the servers were hacked. Following which, the company has confirmed that it was an error originating from a test. “During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to OnePlus 7 Pro owners,” OnePlus said.

The company didn’t confirm as to how many handsets had been affected by the error. But OnePlus said that its “team is currently investigating the error.” Oneplus has also promised that it will share “more information soon”. “We would like to apologize for any difficulties,” the phone maker said. Users have also shared a few screenshots on Twitter.

The screenshots show messages with Chinese characters and the Latin alphabets. On tapping on the message, the phone opened a browser which then couldn’t be found. One of the users reported What is this? @oneplus After pressing, it shows “browser not found.”

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications, features, price in India

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the 7 Pro smartphone in May this year. The device is available in Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue colors. The handset comes with a starting price of Rs 48,999 in India. As for the specifications, the device sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The panel operates at QHD+ resolution, and has 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display also supports HDR10+ content with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. The company is offering up to 256GB storage, and up to 12GB RAM options.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

In the camera section, the device offers a triple camera setup at the back. The setup packs a 48-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. It is paired with a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide sensor. Buyers also get a 16-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. Lastly, it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Warp Charging.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro
Price 48999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 1, 2019 6:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 1, 2019 6:45 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sign In with Apple puts user privacy and security at risk: Report
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 3, 3T receiving stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 update
thumb-img
News
Here's a list of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 update in the coming weeksHere's a list of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 soon
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 announced with a pool prize of 1.5 crore

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7 Pro users get weird notifications, here's why
News
OnePlus 7 Pro users get weird notifications, here's why
Sign In with Apple puts user privacy and security at risk: Report

News

Sign In with Apple puts user privacy and security at risk: Report

OnePlus 3, 3T receiving stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 update

News

OnePlus 3, 3T receiving stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 update

WhatsApp-rival Patanjali Kimbho app not dead yet

News

WhatsApp-rival Patanjali Kimbho app not dead yet

Top smartphones to launch in July 2019

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in July 2019

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

OnePlus 7 Pro users get weird notifications, here's why

Sign In with Apple puts user privacy and security at risk: Report

OnePlus 3, 3T receiving stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 update

WhatsApp-rival Patanjali Kimbho app not dead yet

Here's a list of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 update in the coming weeksHere's a list of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 soon

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Pro users get weird notifications, here's why

News

OnePlus 7 Pro users get weird notifications, here's why
OnePlus 3, 3T receiving stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 update

News

OnePlus 3, 3T receiving stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 update
OnePlus 7 software update rolling out with June security patch and more

News

OnePlus 7 software update rolling out with June security patch and more
OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS Open Beta Final builds rolling out

News

OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS Open Beta Final builds rolling out
Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Top Products

Best smartphones with 48MP camera

हिंदी समाचार

LG Stylo 5 स्मार्टफोन 3,500mAh Battery के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo Y12 का 3GB RAM वेरिएंट 64GB स्टोरेज के साथ भारत में 11,990 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाला Realme X

एक हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Samsung Galaxy M10 स्मार्टफोन, जानें नई कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi Redmi K20 और Redmi K20 Pro स्मार्टफोन की सेल्स का आंकड़ा 10 लाख के पार

News

OnePlus 7 Pro users get weird notifications, here's why
News
OnePlus 7 Pro users get weird notifications, here's why
Sign In with Apple puts user privacy and security at risk: Report

News

Sign In with Apple puts user privacy and security at risk: Report
OnePlus 3, 3T receiving stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 update

News

OnePlus 3, 3T receiving stable OxygenOS 9.0.4 update
WhatsApp-rival Patanjali Kimbho app not dead yet

News

WhatsApp-rival Patanjali Kimbho app not dead yet
Here's a list of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 update in the coming weeksHere's a list of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 soon

News

Here's a list of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 update in the coming weeksHere's a list of 19 Huawei phones that will get EMUI 9.1 soon