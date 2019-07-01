A bunch of OnePlus 7 Pro users reported on Twitter that they are receiving weird notifications. Users expressed their concerns over a weird series of messages, and thought that the servers were hacked. Following which, the company has confirmed that it was an error originating from a test. “During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to OnePlus 7 Pro owners,” OnePlus said.

The company didn’t confirm as to how many handsets had been affected by the error. But OnePlus said that its “team is currently investigating the error.” Oneplus has also promised that it will share “more information soon”. “We would like to apologize for any difficulties,” the phone maker said. Users have also shared a few screenshots on Twitter.

During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners. We would like to apologize for any difficulties, and assure you that our team is currently investigating the error. We’ll share more information soon. — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 1, 2019

The screenshots show messages with Chinese characters and the Latin alphabets. On tapping on the message, the phone opened a browser which then couldn’t be found. One of the users reported What is this? @oneplus After pressing, it shows “browser not found.”

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications, features, price in India

The Chinese smartphone maker launched the 7 Pro smartphone in May this year. The device is available in Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue colors. The handset comes with a starting price of Rs 48,999 in India. As for the specifications, the device sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The panel operates at QHD+ resolution, and has 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display also supports HDR10+ content with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with Adreno 640 GPU. The company is offering up to 256GB storage, and up to 12GB RAM options.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

In the camera section, the device offers a triple camera setup at the back. The setup packs a 48-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. It is paired with a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide sensor. Buyers also get a 16-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. Lastly, it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Warp Charging.

Features OnePlus 7 Pro Price 48999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh