OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018

OnePlus 6 was the best-selling premium model throughout 2018.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 3:10 PM IST
oneplus-6t-mclaren-edition-vs-oneplus-6t-battery-test

Image Credit: Sambit Satpathy

OnePlus has emerged the best selling premium smartphone brand in last quarter of 2018. According to Counterpoint’s market survey, OnePlus captured 36 percent of the premium smartphone market in Q4, 2018, while Apple and Samsung’s market share in the same range stood at 30 percent and 26 percent respectively. All three brands collectively contributed to 92 percent of the overall premium market in Q4 2018.

It has been analyzed that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were the number 1 and number 2 selling smartphones in the segment for 2018. As per Counterpoint’s recently released Q4 2018 report, OnePlus 6 was the best-selling premium model throughout 2018 in terms of shipment as well as in retail value. Also, during Q4, OnePlus 6T helped the brand to widen market share gap with its nearest competitor. It is said to be driven by strong demand of OnePlus 6T during Diwali festive season.

“OnePlus recorded its highest ever shipments in a single quarter to lead the premium smartphone segment for three successive quarters. Additionally, the success of OnePlus drove overall premium smartphone shipments to a record number in a single year. This was driven by strong demand of its latest OnePlus 6T during festive season. The momentum continues even after festive season due to strong word of mouth and product feedback from the end users. Its latest expansion into the offline space along with Experience Stores will help it to reach potential user base in coming quarters,” noted Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

As per Counterpoint, the OnePlus 6T was positioned at second place followed by Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. Samsung captured 26 percent market share of the premium segment in Q4. The growth was mainly contributed by the newly launched quad-camera Galaxy A9 in the Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000 price segment.

Overall, Samsung led the premium smartphone market for the entire year of 2018 in terms of shipments. Samsung’s smartphone shipment stood at 34 percent which was closely followed by OnePlus for the second position at 33 percent share.

  Published Date: January 30, 2019 3:10 PM IST

OnePlus again becomes top selling premium smartphone brand in India during Q4, 2018

