In January 2018, OnePlus discovered a big security flaw that reportedly leaked credit card information. This breach affected up to 40,000 OnePlus customers. Now, the company is alerting its customers of another security issue. OnePlus says that the breach happened as a result of unauthorized access to users’ order information.

The Chinese brand even emailed customers with a message about “order information that was accessed by an unauthorized party.” In a forum post, OnePlus has confirmed that customers’ names, contact numbers, email, and shipping addresses may have been exposed. “We can confirm that all payment information, passwords, and accounts are safe.”

The smartphone maker also revealed that the breach was discovered last week. This further raises the question of why OnePlus took more than a week to inform about the incident. OnePlus says that “We took immediate steps to stop the intruder and reinforce security. Right now, we are working with the relevant authorities to further investigate this incident and protect your data.”

“If you don’t get an email from us, rest assured that your order information is safe,” the company. The brand hasn’t revealed the number of customers that were affected by the security breach. It is alerting users that they may receive spam and phishing emails as a result of this incident.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

“We are continually upgrading our security program. We are partnering with a world-renowned security platform next month. [We] will launch an official bug bounty program by the end of December. OnePlus customers can check the company’s forum for more details.

Separately, OnePlus just recently rolled out a new OxygenOS update for its OnePlus 7 Series. The new update brings the OxygenOS version up to 10.0.2. The company has made several optimizations to multiple system components. Beyond this, the company has also made improvements to an existing camera feature.