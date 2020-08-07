OnePlus has been topping its flagship phones with all kinds of features to narrow down the gape from other similarly priced competitors. The brand even added an official IP rating and wireless charging this year on the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, one thing missing on the phones is Always-On display, despite the devices featuring AMOLED panels. Also Read - OnePlus TV Home Demo now lets you experience the TV in your living room via AR

However, a new report by Android Police reveals what an Always-On display screen on OnePlus phones could look like. In a marketing video, which has since gone down, we see the AoD in full glory. The video displays HydrogenOS 11, which is the skin the brand uses in Chinese variants of its phones. The minimal design has vertically aligned elements that will show you key information.

The colored line that goes from the top of the phone downwards, in the center, reportedly represents some Digital Wellbeing features which shows info like how much time you have spent on your phone and how often you have unlocked it through the day.

While this is not OxygenOS, the international variants of OnePlus phones are likely to feature the same design or a similar version of it. The video also displays some other designs that the brand shortlisted from over 5,000 entries.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had earlier teased the arrival of Always On Display on OnePlus phones with a cryptic tweet. The new feature will likely come with the OxygenOS 11 update that will bring Android 11 to most of the brand’s phones. However, OnePlus had also revealed that the feature would go through a number of testing scenarios before we see the feature implemented in the stable build.

There will be two beta stages of testing after the feature has cleared the initial power consumption tests. While there is no official timeline revealed, we expect the phones to get the Always-On display in the last quarter of the year.

