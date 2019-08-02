comscore Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei flagship for Weibo post
OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro

Robert Downey Jr. was roped in as a OnePlus ambassador in time for the launch of this year's OnePlus 7 series.

  Published: August 2, 2019 3:42 PM IST
Hollywood celebrity Robert Downey Jr. was spotted posting about OnePlus 7 on his Weibo page. It comes as no surprise as he is a OnePlus ambassador. But the much-loved Marvel hero made a gaffe when he accidentally posted from a Huawei P30 Pro smartphone.

On July 30, Robert Downey Jr. put up a Weibo post using the Huawei flagship device rather than his endorsed smartphone brand OnePlus 7. The post has since been taken down. But the eagle eyes of users captured the evidence in a screenshot before it got erased.

OnePlus roped in the Hollywood actor earlier this year to endorse its products. But the Chinese company has been facing a lot of flak for having the money for expensive ads, but not for waterproofing its smartphones. OnePlus has continuously reiterated its commitment to offering smartphones with top-of-the-line specs and aggressive pricing. Yet all its phones lack an official IP certification for water resistance.

Features Huawei P30 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro
Price 71990 48999
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 32MP 16MP
Battery 4,200mAh 4,000mAh

