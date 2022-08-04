OnePlus launched its much-awaited OnePlus 10T 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999. At the event, the company also announced its Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first smartphone by the company to run on OxygenOS 13. It will be rolled out for OnePlus 10T 5G later this year. Also Read - OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13: Check list of all compatible devices here

OxygenOS 13 features

OxygenOS 13 comes with a revamped UI and new features and is scheduled to roll out later this year. As per the company, OxygenOS 13's new design takes inspiration "from the flow of water". OnePlus calls it "Aquamorphic Design" as it comes with soft, fluid visuals and icons with rounded corners going by the theme. As per the company, the system's colours will go darker as the day goes on.

Additionally, one of the major highlights of OxygenOS 13 is the improved Always-On Display feature that has now been integrated with Bitmoji and Spotify. The new AOD will show relevant details on the screen without unlocking and will allow more customisation options. As per the company, “Whether you are listening to music, expecting a food delivery, or creating masterpieces on Canvas or Bitmoji, OxygenOS 13’s AODs make it possible to navigate with ease while on the go.”

OxygenOS 13 will also feature a Sidebar Toolbox just like in Oppo’s ColorOS that houses folders of apps that can be accessed quickly. The new OnePlus OS also introduces new features like spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support and improvements to features like Nearby Share and App Streaming.

OxygenOS 13 also comes with a new security feature called Private Safe 2.0. This is the improved version of Private Safe that secures the data, documents and media files of the virtual safe. These files cannot be accessed by any other applications on the smartphone.

OxygenOS 13 compatible devices

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first handset to receive OxygenOS 13 update. After that, flagship phones including the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus 10R will receive the update.

As for the Nord product line OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be compatible with the OxygenOS 13 update.