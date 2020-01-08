comscore OnePlus announces a new ‘Optimized Charging’ feature | BGR India
OnePlus announces a new ‘Optimized Charging’ feature to improve battery health

This new feature is meant to preserve the battery health over a longer period of time. The company shared all the details about this new feature along with how users can use it.

  • Published: January 8, 2020 11:18 AM IST
OnePlus Optimized Charging

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has just announced a new software feature for its in-house Android-based skin, OxygenOS. This new feature changes the behavior of its popular Warp Charge technology. Taking a closer look, the company is calling this new feature “Optimized Charging”. This new feature is meant to preserve the battery health over a longer period of time. The company shared all the details about this new feature along with how users can use it. OnePlus also shared details about the changes one can expect regarding the charging experience on future devices. This feature was part of the recent “100 OxygenOS Delights Scavenger Hunt” competition that OnePlus held in the US and Canada.

OnePlus ‘Optimized Charging’ details

According to the dedicated forum post on ‘Optimized Charging’, OnePlus will defer the battery drain rate “optimally” without affecting users. This new feature comes months after OnePlus introduced its latest Warp 30T fast charging technology. For some context, Warp 30T flash charger supports control on charging speed as well as the temperature. In fact, users can also use heavy and demanding apps such as games while charging their smartphones. ‘Optimized Charging’ will charge up to 80 percent and then suspend for some time. The charging will resume 100 minutes before the user is set to wake up, the first alarm or the first event.

The feature works with the help of the “user sleep cycle detection” feature in OxygenOS. This will ensure that the device is not sitting at 100 percent throughout the night. As per the forum post, this new feature will be available in the Settings app in the “Battery” section. Users can turn on the option “Optimized Charging” to enable this new feature.

Over time, the smartphone will learn the daily routine of the user by collecting all relevant data. OnePlus confirmed that it will only store this data on the smartphone. Once this feature is enabled, users will see a logo on their Battery icon. OnePlus has also added a “muted” notification in the drop-down notifications. This will ensure that the user remembers this state while using the smartphone. This will also show a toggle where the user can “Continue Charging” in the notification to start the remaining 20 percent charging. OnePlus will continue to improve the sleep detection in the future.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2020 11:18 AM IST

