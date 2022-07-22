Amazon and Flipkart have announced their latest sale dates in India. During these sales, several brands including OnePlus have announced new offers, discounts and more on their products. The Amazon Prime Day sale will kick off tonight at 12 midnight. Flipkart on the other hand will host its Big Saving Days sale from July 23 to 27. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds CE confirmed to launch in India soon

OnePlus 10 series

Buyers can get an instant discount from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G respectively, via ICICI Bank Credit Card and Credit/Debit Card EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores, offline partner stores and Amazon.in.

Additionally, they can get an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000 on the purchase of OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 10 Pro 5G respectively via State Bank of India Credit Card and Credit Card EMI, on Amazon.in.

On the purchase of the OnePlus 9RT 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G from Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores, customers will get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000.

As for the exchange offers, customers can exchange their old smartphones (android and iOS) and get an additional off of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Rs 3000 on the OnePlus 10R 5G and R 4,000 on the OnePlus 9RT 5G at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores. As per the company, “a special additional exchange offer of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 can be availed by existing OnePlus users upon purchase of the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, respectively.”

OnePlus Nord series

Buyers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500 on Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 and Rs 2,000 on Nord CE 2 Lite on ICICI Bank Credit Card and Credit/Debit EMI transactions. The same bank offers will be valid on SBI credit cards until July 24 on Amazon India.

Customers can get a Prime Day special discount of Rs 500 on Amazon Pay on the OnePlus Nord 2T 12+256GB on Amazon. Buyers will get a Rs 500 discount on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite from OnePlus sale channels till the end of the month.

In terms of the exchange offer, “OnePlus users can get their old OnePlus devices and get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of Rs 3,000. This offer is valid between 20 and 31 July. These offers can be availed across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores as well as offline partner stores, Amazon.in.

OnePlus audio and wearable products

Across all OnePlus channels, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 250 via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank on Nord Buds on the purchase of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2. OnePlus Buds Pro, and OnePlus Watch buyers will get Rs 1,000 off on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank transactions.

As per the company, “Customers can also avail of a price drop of Rs 200 as a Prime Day special offer on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Rs 200 as a Prime Day special offer on Nord Buds as well as a price drop of Rs 1,000 as a Prime Day special offer on the OnePlus Watch Silver variant on Amazon.in.” These audio product offers are valid on Flipkart as well.