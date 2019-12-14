comscore OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020 | BGR India
  OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020; will it be for OnePlus 8 Lite or McLaren flagship?
OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020; will it be for OnePlus 8 Lite or McLaren flagship?

OnePlus has announced a special event at CES 2020, where it could launch an out of sequence smartphone.

  • Published: December 14, 2019 11:36 AM IST
OnePlus CES 2020 invite

Photo: Sascha Segan/Twitter

OnePlus has started sending out media invites for a special event at CES 2020. The Consumer Electronics Show will be held from January 7 to January 10. While it is not the show where smartphone makers introduce new products, OnePlus is making a special appearance. The event will take place at the Wynn resort in Las Vegas. It is not immediately clear what the company has in store for the show. However, this could be one of the big mobile announcements at CES this year.

The invite shared by the company does not giveaway a lot of information. At the same, the invite cannot be dismissed as vague since it includes information such as date and location. The use of black and orange color palette in the invite might be hint at some McLaren-branded device. There is a possibility that OnePlus will launch a new 5G smartphone in partnership with McLaren. However, none of the information has been confirmed and will be out of sequence for the Chinese smartphone maker.

The invite image was shared by Sascha Segan, who is the lead analyst at PCMag. Segan is also a prominent analyst in the 5G market. But there is also a possibility that OnePlus simply introduces OnePlus TV for the US market. CES has been one of the major shows for launch of TVs. Samsung, Sony and LG have used CES as the launch bed for introduction of new smart TVs. With OnePlus TV, the Chinese smartphone maker could challenge these incumbents in the smart TV market.

OnePlus 8 Lite could be first mid-range smartphone from OnePlus in four year: Check out the successor to OnePlus X

OnePlus 8 Lite could be first mid-range smartphone from OnePlus in four year: Check out the successor to OnePlus X

If rumors are anything to go by, OnePlus is working on its next flagship smartphone, likely to be called the OnePlus 8. A recent leak also hinted at the company working on a mid-range smartphone called the OnePlus 8 Lite. This will be OnePlus’ first mid-range smartphone in more than four years. OnePlus X, launched in 2015, did not do well in terms of sales for the company. We will know more about OnePlus’ plan at CES next month but it would be interesting if it launches a smartphone at the trade show.

  • Published Date: December 14, 2019 11:36 AM IST

OnePlus announces special event at CES 2020

