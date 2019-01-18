comscore
OnePlus 'Assured Upgrade' program launched; discounts and cashback on OnePlus 6T

Customers will be able to get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

  • Published: January 18, 2019 2:52 PM IST
oneplus-6t-in-display-fingerprint

This seems to be good news for OnePlus fans. The company has announced the ‘OnePlus Assured Upgrade’ to mark Republic Day. It is offering decent deals and offers on upgrading to a new OnePlus device. The company has introduced this program in order to help customers upgrade to newer OnePlus devices with less trouble. It is based on the purchase of the OnePlus 6T, starting January 19, 2019.

The smartphone was launched back in October 2018. As part of the program, OnePlus 6T buyers can get guaranteed buyback value of a maximum of 70 percent of the purchase value of the device between 3-5 months from the date of purchase and a minimum of 40 percent of the purchase value of the device between 9 and 12 months from purchase date of the device on upgrade to a future OnePlus flagship.

One can also get 55 percent of the purchase value of their device between 6-8 months from the date of purchase. However, customers will have to spend an additional Rs 1,99 for the OnePlus Upgrade Program. The program can be availed via Amazon India, and OnePlus’ exclusive offline stores across the country during the Republic Day sale, starting from January 19. It will end on January 27.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

Additionally, on the occasion of Republic Day, the company will soon be rolling out exclusive limited period offers for OnePlus 6T buyers, starting from the same date mentioned above for Amazon Prime members. Others can also avail the offers, starting from January 20. One will be able to get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the purchase of the OnePlus 6T via HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on Amazon India.

Furthermore, if a customer is purchasing the smartphone via Oneplus.in or OnePlus exclusive offline stores or Croma or Reliance Digital outlets, they will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 1,500 on all EMI transactions using SBI Bank credit cards, starting January 19, 2019. On purchase of the same device, customers will also be able to avail up to 6 months of No-cost EMI. Lastly, one can get an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of the old device via Amazon India, Oneplus.in and at all OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

37999

Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS
Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual - 16MP + 20MP
