OnePlus Band is set to launch in India today during a virtual event. The event can be watched on Amazon.in, OnePlus website, YouTube and official social media channels. The launch event will begin at 11am IST. With the OnePlus fitness band, the Chinese tech giant will look forward to take of the likes of other popular fitness bands available in the Indian market including the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Realme Band, among others. Also Read - OnePlus Band India launch: Here's all we know about the Mi Band 5 rival

OnePlus is yet to reveal the official pricing of the band. Rumours suggest that the band price in India will be set at Rs 2499 similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, which launched in India last year. The band will come with dual tone straps, the company has already suggested. Also Read - OnePlus Band confirmed to arrive on January 11: Expected price, features and more

OnePlus fitness band: What we know

This is the first fitness band that the company will launch globally. Interestingly, India is the first country to get the fitness band first. While the company hasn’t confirmed but we expect the band to reach other markets in the days to come. Also Read - OnePlus Band to offer SpO2 monitor, company confirms

The key highlight of the band will be SpO2 support. This means the fitness band will be able to measure your blood oxygen level. This comes as a very important addition during the coronavirus times. We have mostly seen SpO2 feature in expensive watches till now, so it’s great to see OnePlus adding such an important feature to its band.

Amazon India has created a dedicated page for the band which reveals that it will be water resistant and come with heart monitoring. The company has also teased two colour options for the fitness band including Orange-grey and Black-grey.

The Amazon listing has also revealed that the fitness band will include OnePlus logo at the bottom of the screen. There will be several exercise modes and the band will long lasting battery life, claims the company.