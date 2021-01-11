OnePlus Band has finally been launched in India. The price of the fitness band is set at Rs 2,499. Interestingly, the OnePlus fitness band’s price at par with the Mi Band 5. Also Read - OnePlus Band first impressions: A decent first attempt

It comes in three colour options including orange, blue and black. With the OnePlus Band, the company aims to take on the likes of Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Realme band, among others in the country. Interested consumers will be able to purchase the band starting January 13 for the first time. The fitness band will be available on Flipkart, Amazon.in and OnePlus.in. The orange and blue strap will be available separately for Rs 399.

The fitness band features a dual tone design, which means both side of the strap are in two different colours. This design element adds to the overall aesthetics of the fitness band.

The OnePlus fitness band is compatible with OnePlus Heath app, which currently is available for Android users only. The brand has confirmed to BGR.in that the app will be available for iOS in the days to come. The release timeline hasn’t been confirmed.

OnePlus Band key features

Some of the key specifications of the band are SpO2 support, heart tracking, sleep tracking, exercise modes – both indoors and outdoors, among others.

The fitness band comes packed with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display that offers screen resolution of 126×294 pixels. The band comes with features such as blood oxygen sensor, optical heart rate sensor, sleep tracker and several exercise modes including outdoor run, indoor run, fat burn run, outdoor walk, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, cricket, pool swimming, among others.

The fitness band also comes packed with 100mAh battery that the company claims to offer up to 14 days battery life. The band also features sweat and water resistant and supports Bluetooth 5.0.