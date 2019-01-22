comscore
OnePlus battery optimization found limiting critical apps from running in the background

OnePlus is believed to have introduced aggressive battery optimization with the launch of newer models.

  Published: January 22, 2019 12:34 PM IST

OnePlus’ OxygenOS has become one of the most popular version of Google’s mobile operating system. Since OxygenOS offers near stock Android experience with useful system-level additions to enhance the user experience. It has also earned a lot of developer support, putting it next only to Google’s own stock version seen on the Pixel phones. While OnePlus tweaks the OxygenOS to set it apart from other stock Android ROM and are helpful, not every change can be termed as helpful to the user. One such tweak causing problem to the users is the company’s aggressive battery optimization setting, which is reportedly killing apps that can be termed as crucial and must run in the background.

Even when OnePlus users manually disable this battery optimization setting for every individual app, it can be randomly reset to the default settings later. There are multiple reports highlighting this issue on OnePlus forum and Reddit and some are suggesting it could be a bug and not a system level feature. Despite multiple reports of the issue on OxygenOS based on Android Oreo and Pie, the company is yet to fix it.

According to a report, which looks at the aggressive battery management features offered by Android smartphone makers, even if you have changed the setting to ‘Don’t optimize’ by going to Settings > Apps > Special app access > Battery Optimization, the operating system tends to randomly change the setting back to ‘Optimize’ upon reboot or after firmware update. A member of BGR India has also seen similar issue on his OnePlus 6T where the apps are killed while they should be running in the background.

While the issue at heart is a minor inconvenience to OnePlus users, it can become a pain point when paired with the aggressive background app management coming as part of the operating system. The issue mainly targets apps like Tasker, WhatsApp and others. The report says OnePlus introduced “one of the most severe background limits on the market to date, dwarfing even those performed by Xiaomi or Huawei.”

We have reached out to OnePlus for a comment on this issue and will update once we hear back. Android Police notes that as more apps are updated to target API 26 and its background execution limits, apps will be able to run in the background by using ‘annoying persistent notifications’ in order to stay active. For now, the only way for these app developers to not use persistent notification method is by asking users to place their apps in the battery optimization whitelist, which OnePlus users cannot reliably do at this moment.

  Published Date: January 22, 2019 12:34 PM IST

