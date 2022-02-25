comscore OnePlus Boulevard, company's largest experience store opens in Bengaluru
OnePlus Boulevard: World's largest OnePlus Experience Store opens in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus, has opened its “largest-ever OnePlus Experience store globally in Bengaluru, India”. Located at Brigade Road, OnePlus Boulevard consists of two floors that span over 39,000 square feet with several entry and exit points. The store gets an ample amount of natural light and green areas. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro nearly comes apart in durability test

As for the architecture, the OnePlus store uses a five-sense omni-directional design approach that aims towards providing customers with “a holistic, premium offline experience to interact closely with the brand’s offerings”. The material used in the store includes terracotta material finish for the walls, several clay and ceramic artworks sourced from artists across India and more. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today at 12 pm: Check sale offers, pricing and more

OnePlus Boulevard also has a dedicated community zone that comprises a community lounge, gaming zone as well as an auditorium to host events. Additionally, it also includes the signature coffee experience zone, a special unboxing zone as well as a dedicated customer service center. OnePlus says that this store will serve as “a special hub for its community”. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro White colour variant inspired by Pandas launched: Check details

For the unversed, in 2020, OnePlus had announced an investment of Rs 100 crore towards offline expansion in India. The company says that it has rapidly scaled its offline retail operations over the years, and looks to operate 15,000+ offline stores, including partnered stores, by the end of the year.

As per a statement by Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India, “Right from the start of our India journey in 2014, our community in India has always received our products very positively. The India community has played a significant role in our brand’s growth and continues to do so. Owing to this, we believe that India region would make for the perfect venue to house our largest OnePlus Experience Store, called the ‘OnePlus Boulevard.’ This is also a testament towards our commitment to provide our community with the best user experience across all offerings of our brand.”

  • Published Date: February 25, 2022 9:56 AM IST

