OnePlus brings OxygenOS 11's Zen Mode to Android 10-based phones

The renewed Zen Mode introduced by OnePlus on the new OxygenOS 11 (based on Android 11) is now also available for phones running Android 10 OS. This feature was first introduced last year, alongside the OnePlus 7 series. The Zen Mode app was promptly published on the Google Play Store and was the OnePlus version of Digital Wellbeing, purporting to help users use their smartphones less or more consciously.

OnePlus new Zen Mode

In line with the initial purposes, OnePlus has worked hard and implemented new options, reminders, and Zen Mode challenges. Now, with the arrival of the OxygenOS 11, the manufacturer has also subjected the Zen Mode to a renovation. One of the advantages of publishing proprietary apps on the Google Play Store concerns the distribution of updates. It is precisely in this way that the new version of Zen Mode is already available for all OnePlus smartphones with at least Android 10 on board.

When talking about the changes in OxygenOS 11, the Zen Mode undergoes a graphic restyling and gains new functions. For example, users can now create "virtual rooms" to invite their friends to, so they can put their smartphones aside and relax together. Moreover, the new version of the app also allows you to set different themes to aid your meditation experience. Also, you can record your "Zen moments" throughout the day and review them later.

As stated by the company, “Zen Mode means dedicating time to yourself”. With Zen Mode, you can set time frames from 1 to 120 minutes, during which the apps will be blocked. And notifications will be disabled, but you can still make or receive calls and use the camera. The new version of the OnePlus Zen Mode app is being distributed on the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can download it from APKMirror at this link.