The OnePlus Buds will launch in India on July 21, alongside the OnePlus Nord. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed a few key details about its upcoming audio product. The OnePlus Buds will offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case. The company’s CEO Pete Lau has also confirmed that the OnePlus true wireless earphones will deliver over seven hours of battery on a single charge. Also Read - OnePlus Nord design revealed by the company; goes on pre-order today on Amazon India

The charging case can fully top up the OnePlus Buds more than three times, which will give a total of 30 hours of battery life. Lau has even revealed that each wireless earbuds weigh about 4.6 grams and the charging case is just 36 grams. The brand has also shared an image of the upcoming OnePlus Buds, and has confirmed the product will have a “half-in-ear” design. Also Read - OnePlus Nord confirmed to feature selfie camera with 105-degree ultra wide-angle lens

Watch: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

It is promising that the true wireless earphones will offer comfortable and secure fit for long hours. “The OnePlus Buds aim to give you that effortless, burdenless experience with a wide range of smartphones. But we also made a series of deeper optimizations to ensure that the OnePlus Buds work as seamlessly as possible with OnePlus phones,” he said. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM via Amazon: Price in India, offers, specifications

The company says that while playing games on your device, the OnePlus Buds achieve ultra-low latency, approaching the speed of wired headphones. As mentioned above, the wireless earbuds will likely launch on July 21, alongside the OnePlus Nord. Besides, the company has already revealed the India pre-order details of the OnePlus Nord. You will be able to pre-book it on Amazon.in from July 15, meaning starting today.

But, for this, customers will have to pay just Rs 499. You can check out the rest of the pre-order details here. The OnePlus Nord India launch will begin at 7:30PM IST. It is confirmed to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The device will sport a total of six cameras and a 90Hz AMOLED display. The OnePlus Nord price in India is widely expected to be around Rs 25,000. However, the brand has hinted that the price will be under $500, which is around Rs 37,000.