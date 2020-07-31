OnePlus recently launched its first-ever true wireless audio product in the form of the OnePlus Buds. The OnePlus Buds will today go on its first early access sale in India. The buds will also go on sale later on August 4, 2020, across various online channels including Amazon, Flipkart, and the OnePlus online store. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Features and specifications

The new audio product from the brand is the first true wireless audio solution and will be available in three color variants. These are grey, white, and a new Nord blue. They are priced at Rs 4,990. In terms of design, the top half of the OnePlus Buds closely resembles the Bullets Wireless 2 and Bullets Wireless Z. The signature shape of the bullets now features a stem-shaped design for the new buds instead of the wires.

The Buds will feature Environmental Noise Cancellation which will help you get crisp audio quality when listening to music and also while taking calls on the go. The buds will also feature 30 hours of battery life including the battery capacity of the case. The OnePlus Buds lack wireless charging support. However, there is fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The buds will also be able to fast-pair with OnePlus smartphones around.

The OnePlus Buds also feature a circular charging case. There is a clear focus on battery life for the buds and hence, the case features the same Warp charging speeds as the Bullets Wireless Z. This means users can charge the buds for 10 minutes and get about 10 hours of playback time. There is also Environmental Noise Cancellation with three mics on the earbuds. Then there are new 13.4mm dynamic drivers with super-low latency, so there is no audio delay when listening to music or playing games. There is also IPX4 water resistance.