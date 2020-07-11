comscore OnePlus Buds India launch teased, to go on sale via Amazon India
OnePlus Buds India launch teased, to go on sale via Amazon India

The OnePlus Buds is soon expected to launch in India. The company has shared an image of its old earphones via official Twitter handle and is asking what's next in line. This is likely to be the much-

The OnePlus Buds is soon expected to launch in India. The company has shared an image of its old earphones via official Twitter handle and is asking what’s next in line. This is likely to be the much-awaited true wireless earbuds from the company, which could be called OnePlus Pods, instead of OnePlus Buds. It is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus Nord on July 21. Also Read - OnePlus Nord AR launch invitations not free: Check India price and its sale details

The image that the OnePlus India has shared includes Bullets Wireless, Bullets Wireless 2, and Bullets Wireless Z headphones. Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma also spotted OnePlus TWS earbuds in the subscription section of Amazon India. This further confirms the existence of OnePlus Buds and even suggests that the true wireless earbuds’ India launch is not too far. Also Read - OnePlus Nord full specifications leak ahead of July 21 launch: 6.44-inch display, 12GB RAM and more

Additionally, the company recently received certification for TWS earbuds from Finnish agency SGS Fimko. As for the features and specifications, the details are still under wraps. OnePlus is likely to tease key features of the buds soon. So far, renders of the upcoming OnePlus wireless earbuds have surfaced online. The leaks hint the OnePlus Pods will have an oval case. Also Read - OnePlus Nord meme competition: A chance to win OnePlus Nord at launch on July 21

The charger will have a 7.5W input (5V/1.5A) and a 1.56W output (to earbuds). It is expected to be available in white and black. The OnePlus Buds could come with the brushed aluminum finish, as per leaks. As mentioned above, the wireless earbuds will likely launch on July 21, alongside the OnePlus Nord. Besides, the company has already revealed the India pre-order details of the OnePlus Nord. You will be able to pre-book it on Amazon.in from July 15.

But, for this, customers will have to pay just Rs 499. You can check out the rest of the pre-order details here. The OnePlus Nord India launch will begin at 7:30PM IST. It is confirmed to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The device will sport a total of six cameras and an AMOLED display. The OnePlus Nord price in India is widely expected to be around Rs 25,000. However, the brand has hinted that the price will be under $500, which is around Rs 37,000.

