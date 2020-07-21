comscore OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990; check details | BGR India
OnePlus Buds launched in India at Rs 4,990; check details

The OnePlus Buds will feature Environmental Noise Cancellation which will help you get better audio quality when listening to music and also while taking calls on the go.

  Updated: July 21, 2020 8:06 PM IST
OnePlus today launched the OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds in India alongside the OnePlus in India. The new audio product from the brand is the first true wireless audio solution and will be available in three color variants. These are grey, white, and Nord blue. The OnePlus Buds are priced at Rs 4,990 and will be available Also Read - OnePlus Nord, Buds launch at 7:30PM today in India: How to watch the event and what to expect

In terms of design, the top half of the OnePlus Buds closely resemble the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 and Bullets Wireless Z. The signature shape of the bullets now features a stem-shaped design for the new buds instead of the wires. Also Read - OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch; key software features detailed

Features

The Buds will feature Environmental Noise Cancellation which will help you get crisp audio quality when listening to music and also while taking calls on the go. The buds will also feature 30 hours of battery life including the battery capacity of the case. The OnePlus Buds lack wireless charging support. However, there is fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The buds will also be able to fast-pair with OnePlus smartphones around. Also Read - OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; Indian version spotted on Geekbench

The OnePlus Buds also feature a circular charging case. There is a clear focus on battery life for the buds and hence, the case features the same Warp charging speeds as the Bullets Wireless Z. This means users can charge the buds for 10 minutes and get about 10 hours of playback time. There is also Environmental Noise Cancellation with three mics on the earbuds. Then there are new 13.4mm dynamic drivers with super-low latency, so there is no audio delay when listening to music or playing games. There is also IPX4 water resistance.

OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord smartphone that features the Snapdragon 765G and other flagship-level features and specifications. The OnePlus Nord will be the first OnePlus phone that will cater to the mid-range audience in India.

  Published Date: July 21, 2020 8:00 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 21, 2020 8:06 PM IST

