OnePlus Buds listed on Flipkart, will feature Warp Charge
OnePlus Buds listed on Flipkart ahead of the July 21 launch; to feature Warp Charge

The company has already shared some information regarding the design, and the color options of the product with its name. Let’s check out more details around the OnePlus Buds here.

  Published: July 16, 2020 10:10 PM IST
Smartphone maker OnePlus is gearing up to launch its much anticipated mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus Nord in the coming days. In addition, it has also revealed that it will launch its first TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds with the smartphone. The company has already shared some information regarding the design, and the color options of the product with its name. Beyond this, the TWS just made its way to Flipkart ahead of the July 21 launch in India. Taking a look at the recent announcements, the company noted that the device will feature a “half in-ear” design for comfort. Let’s check out more details around the OnePlus Buds along with the new information. Also Read - How to enable Live Caption feature on OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus Buds to feature Warp Charge technology; details

As per past reports, it will offer seven hours of continuous use. The users will get “up to 30 hours of use” with the help of the charging case. Digging further, the company has already shared more information about the upcoming TWS product. This includes a “burdenless” user experience along with “deeper optimizations” for OnePlus smartphones. These optimizations include a dedicated gaming mode along with “ultra-low latency”. The company also claimed that it seems to have “hit that sweet spot” between “great performance” and “reasonable price”. This TWS product comes almost 5 years after the first headphones, and 2 years after the first wireless headphones. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive Android 11 Beta 2 update

Beyond all this, the company also revealed some new information regarding the OnePlus Buds. According to TechRadar, OnePlus Buds project manager Jay Liu noted that the TWS product will feature fast charging technology. OnePlus is obviously calling this the “Warp Charge” technology along with some interesting numbers. Also Read - OnePlus Buds design, battery life and other key details confirmed ahead of July 21 launch

The company claims that the OnePlus Buds will offer 10 hours of use time after just 10 minutes of charging. Inclusion of Warp Charge is not surprising as OnePlus has already included the tech in its previous wireless audio products. The interesting part is that the Buds owners can use any charger greater than 10W to get this speed. In addition, they don’t need any special cables to make use of the Warp Charge technology on the TWS. However, the company will limit the charging speed to 5V at 1.5A to protect the 430mAh battery inside the buds.

  Published Date: July 16, 2020 10:10 PM IST

Best Sellers