Confirmed! OnePlus Buds Pro will bring adaptive noise cancellation, better backup

OnePlus Buds Pro, the latest wireless earbuds will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 5G on July 22. While the Chinese brand recently dropped a few key details on the upcoming Nord series phone, OnePlus is now spilling information about its new TWS earbuds.

OnePlus Buds Pro confirmed to feature ANC, offer better battery backup

OnePlus Buds Pro is confirmed to have "adaptive noise cancellation" technology support. The new TWS earbuds will use three monitors which will enable monitoring exterior noises and allowing it to "intelligently produce noise-canceling counter frequencies." The buds will be able to adjust "how much noise canceling is needed, auto-tuning itself from a minimum of 15 decibels to a maximum of 40db."

Notably, OnePlus in an email to CNET stated that the product isn't the outcome of the brand's recent integration with Oppo.

“For OnePlus, we always want to create the best user experience possible. Audio devices are a vital part in our users’ daily digital life and are key to bringing the digital entertainment experience to the next level. The wide range of audio products we created earlier finally prepared us to introduce a truly flagship-level wireless audio device, with active noise cancellation and other top-tier features,” Kinder Liu, OnePlus’ head of R&D told the publication.

Another upgrade the OnePlus Buds Pro will have is in the battery segment. The company notes that the new OnePlus earbuds should offer an impressive battery backup of ‘up to 38 hours’ when ANC is turned off. A 10 minute wired recharge of the case will provide 10 hours of battery life. The charging case will have wireless charging support as well but it will be capped at 2-watt speeds.

While the design details of the OnePlus Buds Pro are still kept under the shadow, Liu has at least confirmed that earbuds will feature a stem-style design with a metallic finish and users will be able to toggle noise cancellation by holding down on the stem of the left or right earbud. It can be customised via the HeyMelody app as well which is available on both iOS and Android.

The rest of the details on the new OnePlus earbuds are kept under wraps for now. But if we are to consider OnePlus’ strategy, more info is expected to be spilled in the coming days ahead of OnePlus Buds Pro’s formal launch.