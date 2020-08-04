comscore OnePlus Buds to go on sale today: Price and offers | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Buds to go on sale today: Price, offers and all you need to know
News

OnePlus Buds to go on sale today: Price, offers and all you need to know

News

The OnePlus Buds is going on sale for the first time in India. The Buds costs Rs 4,990 and comes with a few launch features for Indian customers. Check out all details about it.

  • Published: August 4, 2020 11:11 AM IST
oneplus-buds

The OnePlus Buds are going on open sale from today on both OnePlus’ website and Flipkart. The Buds was launched along with the OnePlus Nord and it went on an early access sale last week. Interested consumers will be able to buy it from the OnePlus website as well as Flipkart starting 12 noon from today. The Buds accompanies a couple of launch offers on the OnePlus website and some bank offers on Flipkart. Also Read - OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6, only 8GB and 12GB RAM variants will go on sale

First of all, the OnePlus Buds will set you back by Rs 4,990. The company is offering three colour variants of the Buds at launch. There’s a white, black and a new Nord Blue variant. If you make the purchase from OnePlus’ website, you will be entitled to a free trial of Gaana Plus subscription for three months. On Flipkart, customers will get a few bank offers for transactions made via credit and debit cards. Also Read - OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 launching in August, promises interactive visual upgrades

WATCH: HP Omen 15 2020 Review

OnePlus Buds: What it offers

The OnePlus Buds is the company’s first attempt at doing true wireless earphones. Prior to this, OnePlus only offered the Bullets Wireless Z as its wireless earphone option. The Buds takes a lot of inspiration from the Apple AirPods in terms of design and functionality. However, it comes at a very lower price unlike any of the AirPods models. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased, could come with triple cameras, single punch-hole display

OnePlus offers a circular charging case with a USB-C port at the bottom. The case comes with support for Warp Charge 30, which means one can get a backup of 10 hours with a 10-minute top-up. The earbuds themselves have to be put inside the case for charging their small batteries. Overall, users can expect up to 30 hours of battery on a single charge.

As for the earbuds, OnePlus has baked in Environmental Noise Cancellation that should help with clear audio quality while outdoors. A pair of 13.4mm dynamic drivers take care of the sound reproduction. They also get a low-latency mode while gaming on OnePlus smartphones. The earbuds have a Quick Pair technology as well with supported phones. These also have IPX4 water resistance.

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

Also Read

Realme Buds Air Review: Affordable ‘True Wireless’ earbuds for the masses

Sadly, you don’t get wireless charging and active noise cancellation with the OnePlus Buds. At a price of Rs 4,990, the OnePlus Buds has a couple of potent alternatives. You have the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 at Rs 3,999 with similar features. The Realme Buds Air costs Rs 3,999 and brings wireless charging case too. The Oppo Enco W31 at Rs 3,897 bring two audio modes and long-lasting battery.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 4, 2020 11:11 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch
News
Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

News

Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

News

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

News

Google Pixel 5 announced alongside Pixel 4a

Most Popular

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best phones with 12GB RAM

Top Products

Best phones with 12GB RAM
Top Phones with best performance

Top Products

Top Phones with best performance
Phones with high-refresh display in India

Top Products

Phones with high-refresh display in India
Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India

Top Products

Best Dual Selfie Camera Phone in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme TV की आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंन

Google Pixel 4a फोन 12MP कैमरा और पंच होल डिस्प्ले के साथ करीब 26,000 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें खूबियां

Redmi 9 Prime आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च : जानें कीमत, फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme Narzo 10 की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 4GB रैम, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी हैं फीचर्स

Netflix ने एंड्रॉयड यूजर्स के लिए पेश किया नया प्लेबैक कंट्रोल, जानें क्या है नया

Latest Videos

How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?
Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

News

Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch
News
Vivo V9 update rolls out with July 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 update rolling out
Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications

News

Redmi 9 Prime launching today: Expected price, specifications
OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6

News

OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6
Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

News

Google is bringing Windows apps to Chromebook

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers