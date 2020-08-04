The OnePlus Buds are going on open sale from today on both OnePlus’ website and Flipkart. The Buds was launched along with the OnePlus Nord and it went on an early access sale last week. Interested consumers will be able to buy it from the OnePlus website as well as Flipkart starting 12 noon from today. The Buds accompanies a couple of launch offers on the OnePlus website and some bank offers on Flipkart. Also Read - OnePlus Nord open sale pushed to August 6, only 8GB and 12GB RAM variants will go on sale

First of all, the OnePlus Buds will set you back by Rs 4,990. The company is offering three colour variants of the Buds at launch. There’s a white, black and a new Nord Blue variant. If you make the purchase from OnePlus’ website, you will be entitled to a free trial of Gaana Plus subscription for three months. On Flipkart, customers will get a few bank offers for transactions made via credit and debit cards. Also Read - OnePlus Hydrogen OS 11 launching in August, promises interactive visual upgrades

OnePlus Buds: What it offers

The OnePlus Buds is the company’s first attempt at doing true wireless earphones. Prior to this, OnePlus only offered the Bullets Wireless Z as its wireless earphone option. The Buds takes a lot of inspiration from the Apple AirPods in terms of design and functionality. However, it comes at a very lower price unlike any of the AirPods models. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Lite concept teased, could come with triple cameras, single punch-hole display

OnePlus offers a circular charging case with a USB-C port at the bottom. The case comes with support for Warp Charge 30, which means one can get a backup of 10 hours with a 10-minute top-up. The earbuds themselves have to be put inside the case for charging their small batteries. Overall, users can expect up to 30 hours of battery on a single charge.

As for the earbuds, OnePlus has baked in Environmental Noise Cancellation that should help with clear audio quality while outdoors. A pair of 13.4mm dynamic drivers take care of the sound reproduction. They also get a low-latency mode while gaming on OnePlus smartphones. The earbuds have a Quick Pair technology as well with supported phones. These also have IPX4 water resistance.

Sadly, you don’t get wireless charging and active noise cancellation with the OnePlus Buds. At a price of Rs 4,990, the OnePlus Buds has a couple of potent alternatives. You have the Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 at Rs 3,999 with similar features. The Realme Buds Air costs Rs 3,999 and brings wireless charging case too. The Oppo Enco W31 at Rs 3,897 bring two audio modes and long-lasting battery.