OnePlus Buds wireless spotted, expected with OnePlus Nord on July 21

Smartphone maker OnePlus is likely to bring its first true wireless (TWS) earbuds – OnePlus Buds – alongside the OnePlus Nord on July 21. We have seen a lot of reports around the OnePlus Buds existence and recently an alleged leaked image revealing TWS in black color, along with what looks like a curved, triangular case.

Now, folks over Mysmartprice has got hold of the new information about the OnePlus Buds. The TWS earbuds have been spotted on Finish SGS Fimko certification platform along with a few specifications. It once again confirms the existence of the product

The SGS Fimko certification notes that the model name E501A for a 'Wireless Bluetooth Earphones' from OnePlus. This is most likely to be the OnePlus Buds, also pointed out by various media reports. What we see confirmed is that the charger has a 7.5W input (5V/1.5A) and a 1.56W output (to earbuds).

Last time around, an alleged image via tipster Max J gave us the first authentic look at the black color wireless earbuds. As per the image, the shape of the earbuds themselves looks a lot like the earbuds on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, complete with the brushed aluminum finish on the back of the buds. It pretty much looks like the brand took the buds from the Bullets Wireless 2 and turned them into True Wireless Earbuds.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord is one of the most hyped up and the most leaked devices in recent times. The mid-range OnePlus phone has seen its design, specifications, and price being leaked many times over the past few weeks. Now as we are coming closer to the launch, it seems that OnePlus is also ready with the OnePlus Buds. Lets see what the company launches on July 21. Stay tuned.

