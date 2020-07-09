comscore OnePlus Buds wireless spotted, expected with OnePlus Nord on July 21
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Buds spotted on certification listing, expected alongside OnePlus Nord on July 21
News

OnePlus Buds spotted on certification listing, expected alongside OnePlus Nord on July 21

News

The OnePlus Buds TWS earbuds have been spotted on Finish SGS Fimko certification platform along with a few specifications.

  • Published: July 9, 2020 11:35 AM IST
OnePlus Buds Black

Smartphone maker OnePlus is likely to bring its first true wireless (TWS) earbuds – OnePlus Buds – alongside the OnePlus Nord on July 21. We have seen a lot of reports around the OnePlus Buds existence and recently an alleged leaked image revealing TWS in black color, along with what looks like a curved, triangular case. Also Read - OnePlus TV 'sold out in a minute', fastest selling 32-inch TV on Amazon India

Now, folks over Mysmartprice has got hold of the new information about the OnePlus Buds. The TWS earbuds have been spotted on Finish SGS Fimko certification platform along with a few specifications. It once again confirms the existence of the product Also Read - OnePlus Buds leak reveal Bullets Wireless 2-like design, black color

The SGS Fimko certification notes that the model name E501A for a ‘Wireless Bluetooth Earphones’ from OnePlus. This is most likely to be the OnePlus Buds, also pointed out by various media reports. What we see confirmed is that the charger has a 7.5W input (5V/1.5A) and a 1.56W output (to earbuds). Also Read - OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds may launch in July with Apple AirPods-like design

Image credits: Mysmartprice

Last time around, an alleged image via tipster Max J gave us the first authentic look at the black color wireless earbuds. As per the image, the shape of the earbuds themselves looks a lot like the earbuds on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, complete with the brushed aluminum finish on the back of the buds. It pretty much looks like the brand took the buds from the Bullets Wireless 2 and turned them into True Wireless Earbuds.

Watch Video: Best Budget Smart TV’s to buy in India

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord is one of the most hyped up and the most leaked devices in recent times. The mid-range OnePlus phone has seen its design, specifications, and price being leaked many times over the past few weeks. Now as we are coming closer to the launch, it seems that OnePlus is also ready with the OnePlus Buds. Lets see what the company launches on July 21. Stay tuned.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 11:35 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

TikTok in the crosshairs for violating children's privacy
News
TikTok in the crosshairs for violating children's privacy
Android 11 Beta 2 brings platform stability for Pixel phones

News

Android 11 Beta 2 brings platform stability for Pixel phones

Asus ROG Phone III teased on Flipkart, could feature SD865 Plus

News

Asus ROG Phone III teased on Flipkart, could feature SD865 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked video shows huge camera bump

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked video shows huge camera bump

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

OnePlus Buds wireless spotted, expected with OnePlus Nord on July 21

TikTok in the crosshairs for violating children's privacy

Android 11 Beta 2 brings platform stability for Pixel phones

Asus ROG Phone III teased on Flipkart, could feature SD865 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked video shows huge camera bump

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds wireless spotted, expected with OnePlus Nord on July 21

News

OnePlus Buds wireless spotted, expected with OnePlus Nord on July 21
Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone to support 5G in India in 2020
List of Smartphones Made in India

Top Products

List of Smartphones Made in India
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ROG Phone 3 स्मार्टफोन दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Redmi K20 Pro को 13 जुलाई तक 2 हजार कम में खरीदें , 6GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज, 4 कैमरा है फोन में

सैमसंग Galaxy Unpacked इवेंट 5 अगस्त को, Galaxy Note 20 और Galaxy Fold 2 स्मार्टफोन हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Realme X50 Pro स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

महज एक मिनट में ही बिक गई OnePlus TV, सिर्फ इनते रुपये है कीमत

Latest Videos

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

News

OnePlus Buds wireless spotted, expected with OnePlus Nord on July 21
News
OnePlus Buds wireless spotted, expected with OnePlus Nord on July 21
TikTok in the crosshairs for violating children's privacy

News

TikTok in the crosshairs for violating children's privacy
Android 11 Beta 2 brings platform stability for Pixel phones

News

Android 11 Beta 2 brings platform stability for Pixel phones
Asus ROG Phone III teased on Flipkart, could feature SD865 Plus

News

Asus ROG Phone III teased on Flipkart, could feature SD865 Plus
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked video shows huge camera bump

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra leaked video shows huge camera bump

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers