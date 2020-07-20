comscore OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white colors | BGR India
OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch; key software features detailed

OnePlus Buds seem to have a design inspired by the Vivo TWS Neo and Google Pixel Buds. It is expected to launch alongside Nord tomorrow.

  Published: July 20, 2020 9:26 AM IST
OnePlus Buds Blue main

Photo: 9to5Google

OnePlus is set to re-enter the mid-range smartphone segment with the launch of Nord tomorrow. The smartphone is definitely going to be the start of the product announcement. However, we will also see the launch of a new true wireless earbuds from OnePlus at this same event tomorrow. This will be the first TWS earbuds from the company and is likely to be called OnePlus Buds. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei teased the product in blue color. Also Read - OnePlus Nord design details out with two color options; Indian version spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus Buds appears in leaked images

Now, tipster Evan Blass has shared more pictures of OnePlus’ first true wireless earbuds. The images posted by Blass on Twitter indicate OnePlus Buds will come in blue, black and white color options. One of the picture shows the case, which seems like a mix between the Vivo TWS Neo and Google Pixel Buds. 9to5Google managed to uncover even more images of this device by diving into an APK from the publicly available latest OnePlus 8 update. The design is definitely inspired where the case seems to have a matte finish. Also Read - OnePlus Nord to feature 90Hz display, 12GB RAM, Google Phone app, and more

The earbuds themselves match the color of the case and the blue one has a green interior. OnePlus is also borrowing from its successful Bullets Wireless for the true wireless earbuds. The flat circle on the top of the earbud is directly from the OnePlus Bullets Wireless. We can expect these earbuds to stay comfortably in your earbuds. However, the half in-ear design has not proven to be the one that fits all ear shapes and sizes. Also Read - OnePlus Nord full camera details officially confirmed by the company

There is a light on the exterior side of the case, similar to Vivo TWS Neo, and could be used to understand the battery percentage. The earbuds themselves look to be made from plastic but we will have to wait for the final product. It is also confirmed that OnePlus Buds will be affordable TWS earbuds and will lack features like wireless charging. However, it is expected to support fast charging via USB Type-C port.

OnePlus Buds listed on Flipkart ahead of the July 21 launch; to feature Warp Charge

The APK teardown has also revealed support for the “Find My Device” option, which could be used to find the lost earbuds. These are expected to offer equalizer settings and support Dolby Atmos. The app to control OnePlus Buds is reportedly called OnePlus Pods. The exact specifications or battery life of these earbuds are not known just yet. We do know that it will support touch control on the stem and offer fast pairing with OnePlus phones. It will have a lot of company in the TWS market when it goes official tomorrow. In India, we know that OnePlus Buds will be available via both Flipkart and Amazon India.

  • Published Date: July 20, 2020 9:26 AM IST

