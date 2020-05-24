comscore OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds may launch in July | BGR India
OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds may launch in July with Apple AirPods-like design

The report also shared a new teaser image along with the design and the name of the TWS earbuds. Let’s check out everything that we know regarding the OnePlus Buds here.

  • Published: May 24, 2020 10:45 AM IST
Smartphone maker OnePlus is likely working on its first true wireless (TWS) earbuds product. The company plans to launch its OnePlus TWS earbuds along with the rumored OnePlus Z smartphone. Recent reports have indicated that the upcoming earbuds will feature Apple AirPods-like design. Beyond this, a new report just revealed the official name of the upcoming earbuds. As per the report, the company will likely call the upcoming product, “OnePlus Buds”. The report also shared a new teaser image along with the design and the name of the TWS earbuds. Let’s check out everything that we know regarding the OnePlus Buds here. Also Read - OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark, Xiaomi, Meizu, Oppo, Vivo to get unified P2P sharing platform

According to 9to5Google, leaker Max J just shared a photo of the OnePlus Buds branding in a tweet. This image comes with the text “Buds.” along with an illustration of the upcoming TWS earbuds. We can spot the somewhat oval-shaped charging case along with an LED-indicator in the front. This LED-indicator will likely showcase the connectivity status and change color depending on the charge statue. The default color of the indicator seems to be Green as per the illustration. This wireless charging case will open from the top while housing the AirPods-like earbuds. These earbuds will also come with “L” and “R” markings towards the bottom of the stem. Also Read - OnePlus 8T McLaren Edition may not happen this year; no longer listed as Formula 1 partner

Watch: How to get a free PC game every week

Check other design elements, we will see a familiar circular dome with the audio drivers, magnets, and possibly IR-sensor. The IR-sensor will help the buds detect if the user is still wearing them for auto-pause or play features. We have already seen such a feature in the OnePlus Bullets Wireless neck-back earphones. Also Read - OnePlus wireless earbuds could launch in July

It is also worth noting that Apple AirPods-like design is not something unique. Multiple companies including Realme, Vivo, Oppo, and more have already launched similar TWS earbuds. The report also double-checked the OnePlus Buds branding from the leaker. Beyond the design, branding, and possible launch date, we are not sure about the specifications, features, and pricing. The company will likely want to keep things competitive along with the OnePlus Z.

  Published Date: May 24, 2020 10:45 AM IST

