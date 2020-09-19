comscore OnePlus Buds app will soon roll out to other Android phones | BGR India
OnePlus Buds app likely to support other Android phones soon

OnePlus launched the Buds few months back but its supporting app is only compatible with phones from the brand.

  • Published: September 19, 2020 6:09 PM IST
OnePlus Buds

OnePlus launched its true wireless earbuds called the Buds few months back. Multiple reviews found them to be affordable and offering decent quality for the price. But like most branded audio gear, the Buds also worked seamlessly with OnePlus phones. And if you owned a phone from any other brand, your feature settings were limited to a large extent. But according to new details shared by OnePlus, that will not be an issue in the near future. Also Read - OnePlus 7T Pro is now cheaper by Rs 4,000: To buy it or look for alternatives?

The brand has decided to roll out OnePlus Buds app for non-OnePlus Android phones as well. This update was shared via a OnePlus Q&A session that took place this week. Having said that, OnePlus has not shared a concrete timeline for this wider release of the app. So, we’ll probably suggest you to wait for the brand to officially confirm this development. Either ways, the stuff shared in such Q&A sessions usually translate into tangible results, and we’re hoping OnePlus decides to do the right thing. Also Read - Budget OnePlus Buds Z wireless earphones expected to launch soon: Check details

After all, OnePlus Buds was launched not just because the brand wanted its loyal phone users to get one. But the company is also looking to expand its business base beyond phones. And with the demand for wireless earbuds at an all time high, this was always going to be the right move from them. Also Read - OnePlus introduces OnePlus Fridays with exciting offers and deals every week

Budget OnePlus Buds Z wireless earphones expected to launch soon: Check details

Also Read

Budget OnePlus Buds Z wireless earphones expected to launch soon: Check details

OnePlus Buds Z for budget segment to launch soon

The new set of true wireless earphones from OnePlus is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 8T phone. The Chinese company took the wraps off its first-ever TWS a few months back, and now it is reportedly set to launch OnePlus Buds Z. If rumors are to be believed, the new audio product from OnePlus will be a more affordable offering as devices with ‘Z’ in the name are the cheaper version. So, going by the market trend, we expect the Buds Z to cost under Rs 2,000.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 19, 2020 6:09 PM IST

Best Sellers