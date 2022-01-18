OnePlus recently launched OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds and OnePlus 9RT 5G in India. The earbuds will go on first sale today (January 18) in India. The earbuds come with support for Bluetooth v5.2, offer reduced latency of 94ms and up to 38 hours of battery life.

OnePlus Buds Z2 pricing, availability

OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds are priced at Rs 4,999 in India. Starting today, the earbuds will be available for purchase across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and select partner outlets. In terms of colors, the OnePlus Buds Z2 will be available in two color variants – Obsidian Black and Pearl White.

Yes, the OnePlus Buds Z2 gives an immersive listening experience. But you would never guess how much! Watch the teaser video for a taste. Open Sale starts tomorrow. Make sure to get yours https://t.co/6fC7EYiI12 pic.twitter.com/MVLWrAWU4p — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 17, 2022

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with 11mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response time of 20-20,000Hz and a sensitivity of 102dB. For connectivity, the OnePlus Buds Z2 has Bluetooth 5.2 and a range of 10 meters. It comes with active noise cancellation and environmental noise cancellation features.

Coming to battery capacity, each earbud has a 40mAh Li-ion battery, while the charging has a 520mAh battery. OnePlus says that each earbud can last for up to 5 hours on a single charge with the active-noise cancellation feature. With the case and the ANC turned on, the battery will last for up to 27 hours. With the ANC turned off, each bud will last for up to 7 hours on a single charge and up to 38 hours with the charging case. Furthermore, the company says that 10 minutes of charge will provide a runtime of five hours.

For audio, the OnePlus Buds Z2 features support for Dolby Atmos. Additionally, users get three audio modes based on the type of content being listened to. This includes Cinematic Mode, Immersive Music mode and Mobile Gaming mode. Additionally, the buds of the OnePlus Buds Z2 come with IP55 dust and water resistant coating while the charging case comes with IPX4 water resistant coating. They also feature support for Google Fast Pair and Find My Buds for keeping a track of the buds.