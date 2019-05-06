OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 could be launched alongside OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14

OnePlus is all set to take the wraps off its latest OnePlus 7 series on May 14. The Chinese company is also actively teasing several features of its upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro phone via social media and newspapers. While OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, it could also launch its second-generation Bullets Wireless 2 headphones.

A YouTuber Linus TechTips shared a few images on Twitter showing the alleged retail package of the upcoming Bullets Wireless 2. Later, the images were deleted, and re-posted by tipster Ishan Agarwal. Apart from the new Bullets Wireless 2, the Warp Charge 30 Car Charger was also spotted. As the latter will offer support for Warp Charging, there is a possibility that the company will also offer Warp Charge 30 as standard on the forthcoming OnePlus 7 series.

Additionally, the same tipster also asserted that the second-generation OnePlus wireless headphones will boast improved sound this time around. Furthermore, it is likely that these accessories will not come bundled with the new OnePlus 7 family, and might be offered separately.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro features, specifications

As for the specifications, both the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. If rumors are to be believed, the handset will flaunt a big 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution without a notch. OnePlus could launch it with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM options and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The OnePlus 7 Pro is said to come with a pop-up selfie camera setup and three cameras at the back. The latter could include a massive 48-megapixel f/1.6 primary sensor with OI, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 secondary sensor with 2x telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide lens.

It is expected to be powered by a large 4,000mAh battery. The recently leaked specifications of the OnePlus 7 Pro also revealed that the device will offer an in-display optical fingerprint reader, dual stereo speakers and 30W Warp Charge fast charging tech support.

The standard OnePlus 7, on the other hand, is rumored to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display. The dual rear camera setup at the back could feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Besides, OnePlus will launch both the phones on May 14 at an event in Bengaluru.