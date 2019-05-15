comscore
  OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 5,990
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones launched in India, priced at Rs 5,990

The new pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones from the company comes with a price tag of Rs 5,990 in India. Each earbud features a total of three drivers.

  Published: May 15, 2019 1:28 PM IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2

Just yesterday, OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphones. The Chinese company also launched its next-generation OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones alongside the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The new pair of earphones from the company comes with a price tag of Rs 5,990 in India. Each earbud features a total of three drivers, two of which are Knowles Balanced Armature drivers and one 10mm dynamic driver.

The latest wireless earphones also offer support for OnePlus’ fast-charging tech, called Warp Charge. The company claims that the Bullets Wireless 2 can reportedly deliver up to 10 hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The earphones can also last up to 14 hours once it is fully charged. Furthermore, the wireless earbuds also come with Qualcomm’s proprietary cVc noise cancellation technology for clear audio during phone calls.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launched: Price in India, specifications, features and offers

Additionally, the newly launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones are compatible with Android, iOS, Mac and Windows. The earphones also offer a new ergonomic design for a better snug fit in the ear canal. With the Bullets Wireless 2, one can pause any audio playback by clipping the two magnetic earbuds together. Needless to say, separating the two earbuds will resume playback.

The earphones also feature a dedicated button for Google’s virtual assistant, which can help you get some information on weather, or the latest news, and other functions. The OnePlus Bullet Wireless 2 also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and AptX HD. The new OnePlus earphones will be released in the market on May 21, 2019.

Besides, the latest OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 48,999. For the price, you can get 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. The price of the device goes up to Rs 59,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The standard OnePlus 7 is priced at Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage configuration will cost you Rs 37,999 in India.

  Published Date: May 15, 2019 1:28 PM IST

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market

OnePlus TV next focus for the Indian market
OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update

OnePlus 7 Pro receives its first software update
OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today

OnePlus 7 Pro goes on first sale today
Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7

Asus Zenfone 6 teaser takes pot shot against the OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro water tests surface online

OnePlus 7 Pro water tests surface online

Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
Top three smartphones selling in India are Xiaomi Redmi devices: IDC
San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies

San Francisco bans face recognition use by local agencies
Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick

Tata Sky Binge launched for Amazon Fire TV Stick
Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates

Realme phones to get 2 years of Android OS updates
Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020

Dream11 targets 100 million users by 2020