comscore OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z design teased ahead of launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z design, new color teased ahead of April 14 launch
News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z design, new color teased ahead of April 14 launch

News

The new OnePlus Bullets WIreless Z will still feature the classic neckband-style design and is also rumored to launch in four color variants.

  • Published: April 12, 2020 11:04 AM IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus has a launch event coming up in a couple of days. Apart from the awaited OnePlus 8 series, the brand will also launch the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z earbuds at the event. Now, the brand has officially tweeted about the same. The tweet teases the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z, and shows of a part of its design. The teaser also shows a new glossy blue color that hasn’t been seen before with OnePlus audio products. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's custom MEMC chip teased; here's what it does

The earphones will surprisingly not follow the latest TWS trend. While every brand has been developing truly wireless style earbuds, OnePlus will stick to the classic neckband style design. We saw the design with the Bullets Wireless 2 that was launched alongside the OnePlus 7 series too. The teaser also confirms the and=gular silicon-tip design for the earpieces. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series to go on sale on April 17: Check expected specifications, price

Watch: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

The new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are rumored to feature low-latency Bluetooth connectivity and Warp Charge fast charging support. This will enable the earphones to provide 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging. On a full charge, the earphones are rumored to feature 20 hours of battery life. Also Read - OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband-style earphones leaked in four color variants

We recently also saw another leak that showed off pretty much the entire design of the new earphones along with four color variants. The leaks come from Evan Blass on Twitter. While the buds are still attached to a cable, we see a new design language with the colors this time around. Apart from the standard black, we also have a white, blue and green color variant.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband-style earphones leaked in four color variants

Also Read

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband-style earphones leaked in four color variants

The Bullets Wireless Z will be launching with the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The new flagship series will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support. The phones are also expected to launch in three colors including an all-new ‘interstellar glow’ variant. The OnePlus 8 series is also expected to feature a big price bump compared to the brand’s older phones.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 12, 2020 11:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Teams adds custom backgrounds in video chat
How To
Microsoft Teams adds custom backgrounds in video chat
Redmi AirDots 2, SonicBass earphones spotted online

News

Redmi AirDots 2, SonicBass earphones spotted online

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z teased

News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z teased

Apple Music Stream Local to launch today

News

Apple Music Stream Local to launch today

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 could launch on April 23

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 could launch on April 23

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Redmi AirDots 2, SonicBass earphones spotted online

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z teased

Apple Music Stream Local to launch today

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 could launch on April 23

Houseparty: Can it be hacked?

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z teased

News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z teased
OnePlus 8 Pro MEMC chip teased ahead of April 14 launch

News

OnePlus 8 Pro MEMC chip teased ahead of April 14 launch
OnePlus 8 series sale date revealed: Expected specifications, price

News

OnePlus 8 series sale date revealed: Expected specifications, price
OnePlus 8 official video reveals design and new color option

News

OnePlus 8 official video reveals design and new color option
OnePlus 8 Series launch on April 14: Here is everything we know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch on April 14: Here is everything we know

हिंदी समाचार

IIT Bombay ने बनाया दूर से दिल की धड़कन सुनने वाला डिजिटल स्टेथोस्कोप

शाओमी ने 12 घंटे बैटरी लाइफ के साथ लॉन्च किया पोर्टेबल फैन, कीमत 500 रुपये से थोड़ी ज्यादा

Houseparty एप को इस तरह से कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल

Coronavirus Lockdown : Zoom एप की मदद से घर से ऐसे करें मीटिंग और ग्रुप स्टडी

एयरटेल के इन प्रीपेड प्लान में कॉलिंग और डाटा के साथ मिलते हैं ये यूनीक बेफिट्स

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

News

Redmi AirDots 2, SonicBass earphones spotted online
News
Redmi AirDots 2, SonicBass earphones spotted online
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z teased

News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z teased
Apple Music Stream Local to launch today

News

Apple Music Stream Local to launch today
Vivo iQOO Neo 3 could launch on April 23

News

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 could launch on April 23
Houseparty: Can it be hacked?

News

Houseparty: Can it be hacked?