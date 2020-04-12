OnePlus has a launch event coming up in a couple of days. Apart from the awaited OnePlus 8 series, the brand will also launch the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z earbuds at the event. Now, the brand has officially tweeted about the same. The tweet teases the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z, and shows of a part of its design. The teaser also shows a new glossy blue color that hasn’t been seen before with OnePlus audio products. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's custom MEMC chip teased; here's what it does

The earphones will surprisingly not follow the latest TWS trend. While every brand has been developing truly wireless style earbuds, OnePlus will stick to the classic neckband style design. We saw the design with the Bullets Wireless 2 that was launched alongside the OnePlus 7 series too. The teaser also confirms the and=gular silicon-tip design for the earpieces.

The new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are rumored to feature low-latency Bluetooth connectivity and Warp Charge fast charging support. This will enable the earphones to provide 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging. On a full charge, the earphones are rumored to feature 20 hours of battery life.

We recently also saw another leak that showed off pretty much the entire design of the new earphones along with four color variants. The leaks come from Evan Blass on Twitter. While the buds are still attached to a cable, we see a new design language with the colors this time around. Apart from the standard black, we also have a white, blue and green color variant.

The Bullets Wireless Z will be launching with the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The new flagship series will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support. The phones are also expected to launch in three colors including an all-new ‘interstellar glow’ variant. The OnePlus 8 series is also expected to feature a big price bump compared to the brand’s older phones.