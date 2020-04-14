OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z launched at $49.95

Tech brand OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband-style earphones alongside the OnePlus 8 series. The Bullets Wireless Z are the third wireless earphones by the company succeeding the Bullets Wireless 2 that the brand launched along with the OnePlus 7 series. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series launch event highlights: Flagship smartphone series and Bullets Wireless Z launched

Despite the growing shift towards true wireless designs, OnePlus has stuck to the neckband style which are, to be honest, more reliable and user-friendly than TWS earbuds. The Bullets Wireless Z features improved battery life and Warp Charge support which gives them 10 hours of playback time on a 10-minute charge. Further, a full charge gives users 20 hours of playback. Also Read - OnePlus launcher updated with a new app switcher screen; Here is how it looks

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z specifications

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z feature a similar angular design that features a snug yet comfortable fit in the ear canal. Moreover, the magnetic tips on the back of either earbud allow them to be turned on and off quickly. Snapping them together will also pause your music instantaneously. It will also resume playback when you put it back in your ears, although this is a feature only supported with OnePlus phones. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.0, supporting great range and connectivity. There is also support for 110ms low latency and IP55 water/dust resistance. Also Read - OnePlus 8, 8 Pro launch today: What to expect, live stream details, expected India price

Each earbud features a total of three drivers, including a Knowles Balanced Armature driver and one 10mm dynamic driver. Along with support for Qualcomm aptX HD and high-definition audio codecs, this results in a crisp, well-balanced audio output. Furthermore, the Bullets Wireless Z will also support Qualcomm’s proprietary cVc noise cancellation technology for clear audio during phone calls. Just like its predecessor, the Bullets Wireless Z will support iPhones, Android devices, Macs and Windows machines.

Pricing, colors, and availability

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be available in four color variants. These are mint green, ultramarine blue and oat white variant in addition to the standard black and red variant we saw with the Bullets Wireless 2. The earphones are priced at USD 49.95 (about Rs 3,794.14). We will still have to wait for a launch in India for the exact price of the earphones here.