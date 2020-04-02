OnePlus is seemingly loving the ‘Z’ nomenclature. We recently learned that the company will likely rename its OnePlus 8 Lite as the OnePlus Z. Now reports suggest that OnePlus is coming up with a new pair of wireless earphones to succeed the Bullets Wireless 2. These will be called the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The earphones have just been leaked in four colors and no, they are still not truly wireless in design.

OnePlus has been producing the Bullets wireless lineup to go along with its smartphones for quite some time. The wireless neckband style earphones have had more or less the same design ever since its first version. These include the red and black color scheme, the combination of matte-finish and glossy colors and the components resting on your neck.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be released along with the OnePlus 8 series. Despite rumors that we would see TWS earbuds from the brand for the first time, the Wireless Z is still a neckband. The leaks come from Evan Blass on Twitter. While the buds are still attached to a cable, we see a new design language with the colors this time around. Apart from the standard black, we also have a white, blue and green color variant.

Last year, OnePlus launched the Bullet Wireless 2 with only one color, which is black. The earphones, however, got a second color variant with the launch of the OnePlus 7T. This was the Olive Green color. However, it looked very different from the green one we see in the new leak. It comparatively had a very muted shade of green with a matte-like finish.

The Bullets Wireless Z will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 15. The new flagship phones by the brand are set to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC. They are also expected to feature other flagship-level specifications and great camera sensors.