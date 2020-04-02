comscore OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z leaks in four color variants | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband-style earphones leaked in four color variants
News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband-style earphones leaked in four color variants

News

Despite previous rumors, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will still feature a neckband-style design and not a truly wireless form.

  • Published: April 2, 2020 8:54 AM IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (12)

OnePlus is seemingly loving the ‘Z’ nomenclature. We recently learned that the company will likely rename its OnePlus 8 Lite as the OnePlus Z. Now reports suggest that OnePlus is coming up with a new pair of wireless earphones to succeed the Bullets Wireless 2. These will be called the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The earphones have just been leaked in four colors and no, they are still not truly wireless in design.

Related Stories


OnePlus has been producing the Bullets wireless lineup to go along with its smartphones for quite some time. The wireless neckband style earphones have had more or less the same design ever since its first version. These include the red and black color scheme, the combination of matte-finish and glossy colors and the components resting on your neck.

Watch: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20000

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be released along with the OnePlus 8 series. Despite rumors that we would see TWS earbuds from the brand for the first time, the Wireless Z is still a neckband. The leaks come from Evan Blass on Twitter. While the buds are still attached to a cable, we see a new design language with the colors this time around. Apart from the standard black, we also have a white, blue and green color variant.

Last year, OnePlus launched the Bullet Wireless 2 with only one color, which is black. The earphones, however, got a second color variant with the launch of the OnePlus 7T. This was the Olive Green color. However, it looked very different from the green one we see in the new leak. It comparatively had a very muted shade of green with a matte-like finish.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review: A great pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones

Also Read

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review: A great pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones

The Bullets Wireless Z will be launched alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 15. The new flagship phones by the brand are set to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC. They are also expected to feature other flagship-level specifications and great camera sensors.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 2, 2020 8:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review
Review
Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review
WhatsApp to add Expiring messages, multiple-device features

News

WhatsApp to add Expiring messages, multiple-device features

YouTube to compete against TikTok with 'Shorts'

News

YouTube to compete against TikTok with 'Shorts'

Sony WF-XB700 TWS earbuds and WH-CH710N headphones launched

News

Sony WF-XB700 TWS earbuds and WH-CH710N headphones launched

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

News

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

Most Popular

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

WhatsApp to add Expiring messages, multiple-device features

YouTube to compete against TikTok with 'Shorts'

Sony WF-XB700 TWS earbuds and WH-CH710N headphones launched

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

Spotify inks a global licensing deal with Warner Music Group

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Series 5G phone coming in 2020

Coronavirus: Here s how you can help in fighting from home

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z leaked

News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z leaked
OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options

News

OnePlus 8 Series cases leak online with new color options
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get security patches with latest updates
OnePlus 8 series key specifications, Snapdragon 865 officially confirmed

News

OnePlus 8 series key specifications, Snapdragon 865 officially confirmed
Honor 30 series to launch on April 15

News

Honor 30 series to launch on April 15

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A10s स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट

कोरोनावायरस लॉकडाउन के चलते सैमसंग ने सभी प्रोडक्ट की वॉरेंटी बढ़ाई

शाओमी ने वॉयस से कंट्रोल होने वाली MIJIA इंटरनेट वॉशिंग मशीन को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 और Band 3 को नए सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट में मिला लैपटॉप अनलॉकिंग फीचर

Coronavirus Lockdown: BSNL इन दो प्लान में दे रहा है 500GB तक डाटा

Latest Videos

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look
Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Features

Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

News

WhatsApp to add Expiring messages, multiple-device features
News
WhatsApp to add Expiring messages, multiple-device features
YouTube to compete against TikTok with 'Shorts'

News

YouTube to compete against TikTok with 'Shorts'
Sony WF-XB700 TWS earbuds and WH-CH710N headphones launched

News

Sony WF-XB700 TWS earbuds and WH-CH710N headphones launched
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

News

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage
Spotify inks a global licensing deal with Warner Music Group

News

Spotify inks a global licensing deal with Warner Music Group