OnePlus recently launched its latest smartphones as well as a new pair of wireless earphones. Now, the Chinese company has officially revealed the India prices of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The OnePlus 8 series price in India starts from Rs 41,999, which is the price for the base 6GB RAM +128GB storage model. The latest neckband-style OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is priced at Rs 1,999 in India.

Both the OnePlus products can be purchased via Amazon India in May. The brand hasn’t revealed the exact sale date of its wireless earphones. The new audio product from OnePlus will likely be available after May 3 when lockdown lifts in the country. Read on to know more about the latest Bluetooth earphones.

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

The company says that its OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is designed to satisfy musical cravings and simplify the listening experience. The brand claims that with just 10-minute of charge, these customers will get music playback for up to 10 hours. OnePlus also says on a full charge, its wireless earphones will deliver up to 20 hours of battery life.

The company will be selling the earbuds in multiple colors options, including black, blue, mint, and oat. The “Notify Me” page is already live on Amazon.in website, so users can tap on it for real-time updates on sale and availability details of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.0, 110ms low latency and IP55 rating.

Both the earbuds offer drivers, including a Knowles Balanced Armature driver and one 10mm dynamic driver. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z comes with support for Qualcomm aptX HD and high-definition audio codecs. Furthermore, the wireless earphones also support Qualcomm’s proprietary cVc noise cancellation tech for better audio during phone calls.