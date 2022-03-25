OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs

OnePlus will soon host a new event, revealing its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone alongside the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones. Ahead of the launch, renders of the wireless earbuds have surfaced online. The new earphones will be a sequel to the Bullets Wireless Z, launched in 2020. The upcoming earbuds will be launched as a successor to the Bullets Wireless Z. The earphones have also reportedly received Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) certification last month. Also Read - Google search will now show doctors’ availability to help users make appointments

How to watch the live stream:

The tech giant will launch OnePlus 10 Pro alongside Bullets Wireless Z2 on March 31. The launch event of the OnePlus 10 Pro will start at 7:30 pm in India. You can watch it digitally on the OnePlus 10 Pro launch page and the OnePlus YouTube channel.

Specifications

The leaked renders suggest that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will be offered in two colors: Black and Blue. While OnePlus is yet to confirm the existence of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, the earphones were recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site. The listing suggests that the earbuds will support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

These earphones will come in neckband style Bluetooth earphones. As per renders, three buttons have been given on one side of the device, red. These can be multifunctional buttons for controlling the volume rocker and music playback. OnePlus branding can be seen on the other side.

Like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, these will have in-ear angular silicone tips. Magnetic bits are also visible in the eartips so that they will stick to each other when not in use. Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity can reportedly be seen in these.

It is not yet confirmed if the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This pair of earphones also supports Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in-ear may come with angular silicone tips. The renders also show that the buds will have a magnetic feature to help users play/pause music with ease. The earphones have a triple button setup on a single module. It appears to have a volume rocker and a multifunctional button to control the music.

To recall, the price of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z in India is Rs 1,999. The price details of the new model are yet to be revealed.