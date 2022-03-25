comscore OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch alongside OnePlus 10 Pro on March 31
News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch alongside OnePlus 10 Pro on March 31

News

It is not yet confirmed if the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This pair of earphones also supports Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in-ear may come with angular silicone tips.

OnePlus Buds Z2

Image: OnePlus (Representational Image)

OnePlus will soon host a new event, revealing its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone alongside the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones. Ahead of the launch, renders of the wireless earbuds have surfaced online. The new earphones will be a sequel to the Bullets Wireless Z, launched in 2020. The upcoming earbuds will be launched as a successor to the Bullets Wireless Z. The earphones have also reportedly received Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) certification last month. Also Read - Google search will now show doctors’ availability to help users make appointments

How to watch the live stream:

The tech giant will launch OnePlus 10 Pro alongside Bullets Wireless Z2 on March 31. The launch event of the OnePlus 10 Pro will start at 7:30 pm in India. You can watch it digitally on the OnePlus 10 Pro launch page and the OnePlus YouTube channel. Also Read - Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics: View all colour variants, features, price

OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus

Representational Image

Specifications

The leaked renders suggest that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will be offered in two colors: Black and Blue. While OnePlus is yet to confirm the existence of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, the earphones were recently spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification site. The listing suggests that the earbuds will support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. Also Read - Truecaller adds new features for Android users: From urgent messages to smart SMS experience

These earphones will come in neckband style Bluetooth earphones. As per renders, three buttons have been given on one side of the device, red. These can be multifunctional buttons for controlling the volume rocker and music playback. OnePlus branding can be seen on the other side.

Like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, these will have in-ear angular silicone tips. Magnetic bits are also visible in the eartips so that they will stick to each other when not in use. Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity can reportedly be seen in these.

OnePlus Buds Z2

Representational Image

It is not yet confirmed if the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). This pair of earphones also supports Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 in-ear may come with angular silicone tips. The renders also show that the buds will have a magnetic feature to help users play/pause music with ease. The earphones have a triple button setup on a single module. It appears to have a volume rocker and a multifunctional button to control the music.

To recall, the price of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z in India is Rs 1,999. The price details of the new model are yet to be revealed.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 25, 2022 9:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs
News
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs
Google's new feature informs users of doctors' appointment availability

News

Google's new feature informs users of doctors' appointment availability

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics

Truecaller adds new features for Android users: From urgent messages to smart SMS experience

Apps

Truecaller adds new features for Android users: From urgent messages to smart SMS experience

Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Laptops

Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs

Google's new feature informs users of doctors' appointment availability

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 14 सीरीज होगी सस्ती! कंपनी चिप में कर सकती है 'बड़ा' बदलाव

Itel Vision 3 फोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत 8000 रुपये से है कम

5G लॉन्च करने के लिए Airtel तैयार! मेटावर्स पर दिखाया 83 वर्ल्ड कप विजेताओं का होलोग्राम

Okinawa Okhi 90 भारत में लॉन्च, 90kmph तक टॉप स्पीड के साथ मिल रही 160km रेंज

OnePlus 10 Pro की भारत में लॉन्चिंग डेट कन्फर्म, 31 मार्च को इन स्पेसिफिकेशन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video
Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video

News

Link Your PAN To Aadhaar Cards By This Date To Avoid Penalty | Watch video
OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch

News

OnePlus To Launch 6 New Devices By September 2022, Here's All You Need To Know - Watch
Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

Features

Here's How You Can Check Your Internet Speed On From Google Homepage, Follow These Simple Steps - Watch

News

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs
News
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out expected price, specs
Google's new feature informs users of doctors' appointment availability

News

Google's new feature informs users of doctors' appointment availability
Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics

Electric Vehicle

Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter in pics
Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video

News

Apple Admits iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Is An Issue But There's A Solution | Watch Video
Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

Laptops

Samsung launches Chromebook 2 360 for students: Check features

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers