comscore OnePlus Camera update; Focus tracking, more coming soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Camera update details leak; to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure
News

OnePlus Camera update details leak; to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure

News

OnePlus 7 series marks a significant upgrade in terms of camera hardware. On the software side of things, things were borderline ok at launch with much-needed improvements in some areas.

  • Published: August 1, 2019 9:30 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro (11)

OnePlus seems to be working on a number of new features for its native OnePlus Camera app. These new camera features come after multiple updates aimed at improving the image quality on the OnePlus 7 series. The OnePlus 7 series marks a significant upgrade in terms of camera hardware. The top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro features a camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, it also features an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the software side of things, things were borderline ok at launch with much-needed improvements in some areas.

OnePlus Camera update details

The report by XDA Developers revealed the features that OnePlus is planning to add to its stock camera app. It discovered these new features in OnePlus Camera app version 3.8.1 which will roll out with Android Q DP3 update. The first feature that OnePlus will roll out is “Tripod long exposure” option. This adds a toggle allowing the app to capture images with longer exposures when the phone is on a tripod. The toggle allows the camera to capture images that range from 8 seconds long to 30-second long exposures.

The second upcoming feature is called “Focus Tracking”. This is similar to the focus tracking that one may have seen on the Google Camera on Google Pixel devices. The description of the feature states that it “keeps moving people, cats and dogs” in focus. It also clarified that this feature works both in the Photo as well as the Video mode. It is worth noting that only “Tripod long exposure” feature is available for Android Q DP3 users. “Focus Tracking” feature is hidden and likely under development. The report also noted that the feature is not ready for the prime time and suffers some bugs.

OnePlus Music Festival announced; will be held in Mumbai in November

Also Read

OnePlus Music Festival announced; will be held in Mumbai in November

The information about upcoming features in OnePlus camera comes right around the time of a new system update. As previously reported, OnePlus has just rolled out a new system upgrade for its OnePlus 7 Pro devices in the market. The highlight of this update is the inclusion of the August 2019 Android Security patch. It is also interesting to note that OnePlus just beat Google Pixel and Essential devices to roll out the patch.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

Features OnePlus 7 Pro
Price 48999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: August 1, 2019 9:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme Freedom sale kicks off today: Check top deals
Deals
Realme Freedom sale kicks off today: Check top deals
OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure

News

OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above official game launched

Gaming

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above official game launched

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

News

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

Most Popular

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched

Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure

News

OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure
OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 discount and more

Deals

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 deals: Up to Rs 2,000 discount and more
OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

News

OnePlus Music Festival announced in India
Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature

News

OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS Beta update brings DC dimming feature

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Freedom Sale शुरू: Realme C2, Realme 3 Pro समेत इन Realme Mobiles पर मिल रहे हैं डिस्काउंट और ऑफर्स

Samsung Galaxy A80 आज से सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 आज होगा लॉन्च, कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और जानें स्मार्टफोन से जुड़ी सभी जानकारी

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above फ्लाइट सिमुलेटर मोबाइल गेम Android और iOS पर लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 हो सकता है IP69 रेटिंग के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन

News

OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure
News
OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today
Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

News

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched
Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official

News

Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official