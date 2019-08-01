OnePlus seems to be working on a number of new features for its native OnePlus Camera app. These new camera features come after multiple updates aimed at improving the image quality on the OnePlus 7 series. The OnePlus 7 series marks a significant upgrade in terms of camera hardware. The top-of-the-line OnePlus 7 Pro features a camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, it also features an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the software side of things, things were borderline ok at launch with much-needed improvements in some areas.

OnePlus Camera update details

The report by XDA Developers revealed the features that OnePlus is planning to add to its stock camera app. It discovered these new features in OnePlus Camera app version 3.8.1 which will roll out with Android Q DP3 update. The first feature that OnePlus will roll out is “Tripod long exposure” option. This adds a toggle allowing the app to capture images with longer exposures when the phone is on a tripod. The toggle allows the camera to capture images that range from 8 seconds long to 30-second long exposures.

The second upcoming feature is called “Focus Tracking”. This is similar to the focus tracking that one may have seen on the Google Camera on Google Pixel devices. The description of the feature states that it “keeps moving people, cats and dogs” in focus. It also clarified that this feature works both in the Photo as well as the Video mode. It is worth noting that only “Tripod long exposure” feature is available for Android Q DP3 users. “Focus Tracking” feature is hidden and likely under development. The report also noted that the feature is not ready for the prime time and suffers some bugs.

The information about upcoming features in OnePlus camera comes right around the time of a new system update. As previously reported, OnePlus has just rolled out a new system upgrade for its OnePlus 7 Pro devices in the market. The highlight of this update is the inclusion of the August 2019 Android Security patch. It is also interesting to note that OnePlus just beat Google Pixel and Essential devices to roll out the patch.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

Features OnePlus 7 Pro Price 48999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 OS Android 9 Pie Display Liquid AMOLED-6.7-inch-QHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 16MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

