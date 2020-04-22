comscore OnePlus Camera V4 update brings new updated UI | BGR India
OnePlus Camera V4 update brings new UI to OnePlus 8 series; to come to older devices later

The OnePlus Camera V4 update brings a dedicated Google Lens button, a faster switch to 48-megapixel mode and more UI changes.

  • Published: April 22, 2020 3:02 PM IST
The OnePlus camera app is getting a new update with some new UI tweaks. The Camera V4 app will come first to the new OnePlus 8 series which is set for a global launch this week. While the OnePlus camera already had all its elements laid out pretty neatly, the new version makes it even better. The settings are now accessible from a new button in the top right, instead of the pull up from the bottom. Also Read - OnePlus 7T Pro gets a Rs 6,000 discount, 7T reduced by Rs 3,000; Here are the new prices

The viewfinder of the new OnePlus Camera V4 app also has a dedicated Google Lens button. This will help you get quick information from Google’s vast database on anything you point it at. The dedicated button is better than the implementation of earlier versions where users had to hold down on an item to access Google Lens. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series price in India revealed; check availability and offers

There is also a new button that makes switching between the default pixel-binned 12-megapixel and the high-res 48-megapixel much easier. The rotator now also has quick access to filters and more shooting modes. These can still, however, be customized to your liking. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series update brings Live caption feature, improvements, security patch and more

There are also some changes visible deeper in the new settings page. The general settings have been moved further below the list and many elements are now placed in a Photo section on the top. These include settings like UltraShot HD toggle, aspect ratio, smart content detection and more.

Note that while the update is available to sideload in the form of the OnePlus Camera V4 application apk on the web, that is not a good idea right now. Numerous people have warned against sideloading the app on older devices like the OnePlus 7T. This could cause issues with your camera that cannot be fixed until you roll back to the previous version. To save the trouble, it is best to wait for a proper update to come to your device over the air.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2020 3:02 PM IST

